Smriti Mandhana creates history at Women’s T20 match against Sri Lanka

A historic milestone in Visakhapatnam

On Sunday, Smriti achieved this feat in becoming the first Indian and Asian batter in Women’s T20I cricket to breach 4,000 runs. More importantly, she got there in just 3,227 balls-assigned the landmark faster than New Zealand’s Suzie Bates, the only other woman to have achieved the feat.

Although her strike rate of 25 off 25 might look ordinary by her standards, this was what was required by India to get down to in order to win an achievable target of 121. Along with an impressive unbeaten stand by Jemimah Rodrigues of 69, India won this encounter by a margin of eight wickets, thus taking a lead in the one-day series by a margin of 1-0.

What Smriti has done goes beyond mere stats. It takes a lot to step out onto the international stage and deliver in such poise just a few days after such a traumatic life-changing event. The ‘Mandhana era’ does not seem to be slowing down, as the opener is now merely 42 runs away from reaching 10,000 international runs. As the focus continues to be on the batting of the Indian star in the upcoming matches scheduled to take place in Thiruvananthapuram.