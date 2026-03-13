Subedaar music director duo Rohan-Vinayak share how they created the soundscape of Anil Kapoor’s action drama

Complementing this intense soundscape is the film’s standout track, Lalla, which unfolds during a crucial action sequence in the film. Built around a gritty rock-grunge energy with powerful instrumentation and soaring string sections, the song captures the simmering anger and emotional wounds of the protagonist, calm on the surface but seething underneath. The composers also incorporated live string sections for the orchestral portions of the score, with cellos forming a key part of the arrangement, adding depth and authenticity to the film’s musical landscape. With local folk phrases forming the lyrical base and Vishal Dadlani’s powerful vocals, the track evolves from an understated confrontation into a charged musical explosion, making it one of the defining sound signatures of the film.

Speaking about how they came on board for the film, Rohan Utpat fondly shared, “Our association with Suresh goes back more than a decade, and that friendship and creative trust eventually led us to Subedaar. When he spoke to us about the film, he already had a very clear vision of the sound right from the script stage, something raw, intense, and unlike the melodic work we had done earlier.”

“Interestingly, the Subedaar theme was composed a few months before the film’s teaser was released in 2024, eventually becoming the foundation for the entire background score. What made this film special for us was the level of detailing we explored, from crafting tension through unusual sound textures to designing moments where the music almost breathes with the visuals,” he reveals while speaking about shaping the film’s sound.

Talking about the song Lalla, Vinayak Salvi shared, “The idea was to capture the emotional outburst of the character. Lalla is not meant to feel like a conventional song, it almost feels like the character speaking through music, with a lot of suppressed anger and energy coming through. We were given an idea for the music, but at the same time, Suresh gave us the freedom to experiment and push boundaries with the song as well as the background score. The challenge was to make the emotional turmoil feel organic, not forced, so that the audience feels the authenticity of the pain. When Vishal came on board and brought his voice and attitude to the track, it really elevated the entire energy of the song. It has been a great feeling to see the song already trending across social platforms and topping the charts, and we are grateful to receive so much love from audiences.”

Known for their work across films and music projects, the acclaimed music director duo Rohan Vinayak Music have worked on several notable soundtracks and compositions over the years, from films like Nil Battey Sannata, Sarkar 3, Tarla, Lootcase, and 102 Not Out, along with the series BreakPoint, as well as Marathi films like Dokyala Shot, Habbadi, and Aapdi Thaapdi. Through these projects, the duo has consistently explored diverse musical styles. With Subedaar, now streaming on Amazon Prime Video, they once again demonstrate their versatility as composers, crafting a powerful musical backdrop that enhances the film’s intensity while giving it a distinct sonic identity.