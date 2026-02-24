Khushboo Sundar: The Subedaar co-star who once played Anil Kapoor’s sister

Do you know who Khushboo Sundar is? The actress who is now Anil Kapoor’s co-star in Subedaar is a familiar face returning to the spotlight. Born Nakhat Khan, Khushbu began her career in Hindi films as a child actor in the early 1980. She appeared in projects like The Burning Train and Dard Ka Rishta. Her transition to adult roles came with Meri Jung (1985), where she shared screen space with a young Anil Kapoor and played his younger sister.

That early association makes her casting in Subedaar, four decades later as Anil Kapoor’s wife, one of those delicious industry ironies. But the real turning point in her career came when she moved south.