Khushboo Sundar: The Subedaar co-star who once played Anil Kapoor’s sister

Do you know who Khushboo Sundar is? The actress who is now Anil Kapoor’s co-star in Subedaar is a familiar face returning to the spotlight. Born Nakhat Khan, Khushbu began her career in Hindi films as a child actor in the early 1980. She appeared in projects like The Burning Train and Dard Ka Rishta. Her transition to adult roles came with Meri Jung (1985), where she shared screen space with a young Anil Kapoor and played his younger sister.
That early association makes her casting in Subedaar, four decades later as Anil Kapoor’s wife, one of those delicious industry ironies. But the real turning point in her career came when she moved south.
Hindi cinema gave Khushboo visibility and Tamil cinema gave her mythology. Through the late ’80s and ’90s, she became one of the most bankable and beloved stars in Tamil films. At the peak of her popularity in Tamil Nadu, fan devotion reached almost religious intensity—literally. A temple was built in her honour, a phenomenon reserved for only the most culturally embedded screen icons.
Khushboo diversified before the industry could sideline her. She became a familiar presence on television as a host and judge, produced films under her banner, and gradually stepped into public life. Over the years, she transitioned into active politics. Her appointment to the National Commission for Women further expanded her public profile beyond entertainment.
The film is an action drama that follows a decorated former army officer Arjun Maurya who returns to civilian life only to find himself pulled back into conflict when circumstances threaten his family and sense of duty. Khushbu plays his wife, and her character is expected to bring emotional weight to the story’s domestic core.
Radhikka Madan, Mona Singh and Aditya Rawal also feature in key roles. The film is set to premiere on Prime Video on March 5, 2026.
