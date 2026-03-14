Rahul Sharma brings Symphony of Santoor to Bengaluru with a 35-piece orchestra

Few instruments in Indian classical music possess the distinctive timbre of the santoor. For decades, the hundred-stringed Kashmiri instrument has travelled far beyond the Himalayas, propelled by the work of pandit Shivkumar Sharma, who brought the instrument from the Kashmir valley onto the global stage. Now, his son and disciple, Rahul Sharma, is exploring new possibilities for the instrument. As Rahul prepares to bring Symphony of Santoor to the city, we catch up with the musician to discuss the ambition behind the production and the evolving sound of the instrument.
At its heart is an unusual musical proposition, with Rahul’s santoor placed at the centre of a 35-piece chamber orchestra conducted by Samuel Tamarit Otero. The project presents the instrument within a large orchestral framework rarely attempted at this scale, bringing together the textures of Indian classical music with the sweeping arrangement of a western ensemble. “Since the past 30 years, about 75 albums have been collaborations, thematic music, pure classical, fusion, jazz and electronica,” Rahul tells us, explaining how that long history of experimentation eventually led to this idea.
“When the concept of Symphony of Santoor came about, it was a rather unique concept to have the 100-stringed santoor leading a philharmonic orchestra,” he adds. The orchestral experiment builds upon a career that has frequently crossed musical borders. Over the years, Rahul has collaborated with international artistes including Kenny G and the electronic collective Deep Forest, placing the santoor within musical landscapes far from its traditional setting. Those encounters, he believes, continue to influence the way he approaches his music. “All my collaborations have definitely changed my concept of composing, performing and elevating music to a higher level. However, Indian classical music is the bedrock to all genres of music,” he explains.
For audiences in Bengaluru, the concert promises an expansive listening experience rather than a conventional recital. “For listeners, this is a unique first-time experience for the mind and senses and a journey through genres,” Rahul says. “The evening will be a symphonic realm of imagination and improvisation where familiar sounds appear in unexpected forms,” he shares.
Looking ahead, Rahul also spoke about an upcoming release. “My album with Grammy winner Deep Forest — Tree of Tranquility — which is already a success overseas, will see a reprised version this year,” he concludes.
INR 1,180 onwards. March 18, 8 pm. At Maanikya Hall, Chamara Vajra, Jayamahal Main Road.
Written by Anoushka Kundu
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