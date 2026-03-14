Rahul Sharma brings Symphony of Santoor to Bengaluru with a 35-piece orchestra

Few instruments in Indian classical music possess the distinctive timbre of the santoor. For decades, the hundred-stringed Kashmiri instrument has travelled far beyond the Himalayas, propelled by the work of pandit Shivkumar Sharma, who brought the instrument from the Kashmir valley onto the global stage. Now, his son and disciple, Rahul Sharma, is exploring new possibilities for the instrument. As Rahul prepares to bring Symphony of Santoor to the city, we catch up with the musician to discuss the ambition behind the production and the evolving sound of the instrument.

The Rahul Sharma concert arrives in Bengaluru as part of a limited two-city India tour

At its heart is an unusual musical proposition, with Rahul’s santoor placed at the centre of a 35-piece chamber orchestra conducted by Samuel Tamarit Otero. The project presents the instrument within a large orchestral framework rarely attempted at this scale, bringing together the textures of Indian classical music with the sweeping arrangement of a western ensemble. “Since the past 30 years, about 75 albums have been collaborations, thematic music, pure classical, fusion, jazz and electronica,” Rahul tells us, explaining how that long history of experimentation eventually led to this idea.