David Gilmour’s Black Strat guitar sold for $14.55 million

Music, perhaps more than any other art form, is haunted by its tools. A microphone becomes iconic once Freddie Mercury grips it. A guitar becomes sacred once it delivers a solo that makes an arena fall silent. The Black Strat’s story is also deeply human. David Gilmour bought it in New York in 1970 after Pink Floyd’s equipment had been stolen during a U.S. tour. What followed was not careful preservation but constant experimentation. The guitar evolved along with the band—new parts, different electronics, endless tweaks in search of tone.

The instrument wasn’t protected like a museum relic, it was pushed, modified, and occasionally abused in the service of sound. That’s precisely why it matters.

A guitar that expensive might seem absurd in a world where millions of musicians are still chasing their first decent instrument. But certain tools become vessels for collective nostalgia. They remind us that art—especially rock music—was once forged in rehearsal rooms, smoky studios, and late-night bursts of inspiration.

Fourteen million dollars might sound outrageous but then you realise the buyer didn’t only purchase a guitar, but a small, humming piece of the soundtrack of the 20th century.