Labrinth says he’s “done with the industry,” slams Columbia and Euphoria

Labrinth’s latest social media post was brutally simple. “I’m done with this industry. F— Columbia. Double F— Euphoria. I’m out.” He posted this on Instagram on March 13 and disappeared from public view.
Labrinth composed Euphoria’s score and shaped the music identity that became inseparable from its aesthetic: warped gospel vocals, industrial synths and emotional crescendos like church hymns broadcasting through nightclub speakers.
The partnership produced one of the show’s most memorable moments with the song All for Us, performed with the show’s lead actor Zendaya in the Season 1 finale. The track won an Emmy and turned Labrinth from a respected British pop figure into a globally recognised composer.
After years of delays, production setbacks and an ever-expanding cast schedule, Euphoria is finally returning with its long-awaited Season 3. Work on the show’s music has reportedly been underway for months, and Labrinth had been collaborating with Hans Zimmer on the new score.
That makes his public break all the more puzzling. If the music had already been in development, something big must have shifted behind the scenes.
None of the parties involved—HBO, Columbia Records or Labrinth’s representatives—have publicly explained what triggered the meltdown. The silence has left fans and industry watchers piecing together theories from fragments.
His Instagram post singled out Columbia Records before anything else. Public disputes between artists and labels are hardly rare, but they usually unfold through vague comments about “creative differences” or “contract negotiations.”
Before anyone writes Labrinth’s musical obituary, it’s worth remembering that artists quitting the industry is almost a tradition. Musicians burn out. They rage against labels. They post farewell messages at 2 a.m. Then, months or years later, they release another record.
Labrinth has always been a restless creator. His career has zigzagged from pop hits like Earthquake to experimental solo albums and film-scale compositions for television. Walking away completely would mean abandoning a body of work that still seems to be evolving. Which makes it more likely that the post represents a breaking point rather than a final goodbye.
If Labrinth truly leaves, the ripple effects could be significant. Euphoria would lose the composer most responsible for its sonic identity. Columbia Records would lose one of its more distinctive artists. And the industry would lose a musician who blurred the lines between pop, gospel, electronic music and orchestral scoring. But the entertainment world has seen these flare-ups before. The modern music industry runs on conflict nearly as much as it runs on hits.
Whether this turns into a temporary meltdown or the end of Labrinth’s career will depend on what happens next—off Instagram, behind closed doors, where most entertainment drama actually gets resolved.
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels.