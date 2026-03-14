Labrinth says he’s “done with the industry,” slams Columbia and Euphoria

After years of delays, production setbacks and an ever-expanding cast schedule, Euphoria is finally returning with its long-awaited Season 3. Work on the show’s music has reportedly been underway for months, and Labrinth had been collaborating with Hans Zimmer on the new score.

That makes his public break all the more puzzling. If the music had already been in development, something big must have shifted behind the scenes.

None of the parties involved—HBO, Columbia Records or Labrinth’s representatives—have publicly explained what triggered the meltdown. The silence has left fans and industry watchers piecing together theories from fragments.

His Instagram post singled out Columbia Records before anything else. Public disputes between artists and labels are hardly rare, but they usually unfold through vague comments about “creative differences” or “contract negotiations.”

Before anyone writes Labrinth’s musical obituary, it’s worth remembering that artists quitting the industry is almost a tradition. Musicians burn out. They rage against labels. They post farewell messages at 2 a.m. Then, months or years later, they release another record.