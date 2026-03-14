The first look of BTS' ARIRANG is out, bringing back OT7

South Korean band BTS has revealed the first look of their upcoming album, ARIRANG and fans are going gaga over the teaser which dropped on March 13, 2026. The album will mark the reunion of OT7 in almost four years.

The teaser shows seven men in the latter half of the 19th century in an eerie setting. The album promises to bring Korean history and global pop culture together as the spooky tunes of Arirang plays.

BTS go back in time for their next album, ARIRANG

The teaser of ARIRANG, the next album by KPop group BTS, is interesting for a lot of reasons. The band goes back to history and merges it with the present as the teaser shows them recording Arirang in a foreign place which then shifts to the modern stage as the band performs before the ARMY.