The first look of BTS' ARIRANG is out, bringing back OT7

South Korean band BTS has revealed the first look of their upcoming album, ARIRANG and fans are going gaga over the teaser which dropped on March 13, 2026. The album will mark the reunion of OT7 in almost four years.
The teaser shows seven men in the latter half of the 19th century in an eerie setting. The album promises to bring Korean history and global pop culture together as the spooky tunes of Arirang plays.
The teaser of ARIRANG, the next album by KPop group BTS, is interesting for a lot of reasons. The band goes back to history and merges it with the present as the teaser shows them recording Arirang in a foreign place which then shifts to the modern stage as the band performs before the ARMY.
The goal is to bring Korean culture and folk tunes to the global stage. The idea is inspired from the age-old tale of ARIRANG, said to be recorded way back in 1896 in Washington, according to BigHit Music.
ARIRANG will be BTS's fifth studio album, a highly anticipated album, made even more intriguing after the teaser. The album is scheduled to release on March 20, 2026 at 1 pm KST (9.30 am IST).
What makes the upcoming album even more special, is that BTS will return with all seven members for a full-length album for the first time in almost four years. The members were busy serving in the military which is a mandatory service in the country.
BTS' comeback will be commemorated with BTS THE COMEBACK LIVE: ARIRANG, a special event that will take place at Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul on March 21, 2026. Fans who cannot make it all the way to Seoul for the day need not worry since it will be live-streamed worldwide on Netflix.
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