Oscars 2026: Historic K-pop win for Golden from K-Pop Demon Hunters overshadowed after orchestra cuts acceptance speech

K-pop is no longer a niche thing. Groups like BTS and BLACKPINK turned the genre into a global industry juggernaut. The success of the film Parasite at the Academy Awards in 2020 cracked open the door for Korean storytelling in Hollywood.

The incident exposed the Oscars’ peculiar relationship with globalisation. The ceremony has spent the last decade courting international audiences with expanding the Academy’s voting body, promoting diverse films, and celebrating cinema from outside the United States. But the institution still runs on traditions built for a very different cultural landscape. One of those traditions is the orchestra that politely but firmly tells winners their time is up.

None of this diminishes the achievement of Golden. K-pop, as an industry, has spent years fighting for recognition in Western cultural institutions that benefit from its popularity while rarely granting it equal prestige. The Oscar win changes that equation, even if the speech was shortened.

A K-pop song just won one of Hollywood’s most traditional awards. The speech barely made it to the second paragraph. The cultural shift, however, is already well past the closing music.