Radhika Das releases ‘Hara Mahadeva’ from his upcoming EP ‘Lightfall’

Globally recognised kirtan artist and bhakti yoga teacher Radhika Das has released his second single Hara Mahadeva from the upcoming EP Lightfall. The track is a deeply resonant chant that reaches into the core of the listener’s heart and mind, invoking the divine presence of Lord Shiva. Produced by Seattle-based, Grammy-nominated Ryan Hadlock, the song pairs Radhika’s captivating vocals with a soundscape that fosters a sense of spiritual unity.
While the EP’s first single Sita Rama Jaya blended contemporary sounds with traditional chants, Hara Mahadeva marks a return to simplicity and devotional purity. Rooted in ancient spiritual traditions, the chant reflects the essence of bhakti. Through this piece, Radhika Das invokes Lord Shiva as Hara, the remover of obstacles and Mahadeva, the supreme deity, without altering or modernising the original spirit of the chant.
The cover art carries symbolic depth, depicting Mount Kailash bathed in the first light of dawn, with a trident standing prominently. The imagery suggests spiritual aspiration in everyday life, where the mountain represents strength and the golden rays signify renewal and fresh beginnings.
Speaking about the track, Radhika shared that Hara Mahadeva embodies both strength and humility. In the bhakti tradition, Lord Shiva is revered as the ultimate yogi and chanting ‘Om Namah Shivaya’ aligns one with that devotion. With Lightfall, he aims to honour timeless mantras while presenting them in a way that resonates with today’s audience — through headphones, playlists and live performances. His intention is to bring sacred sounds beyond temples into daily life, offering listeners moments of peace and connection.
Radhika Das continues to play a key role in shaping the global conscious music movement. His work encourages listeners to explore spirituality and Lightfall is crafted for modern audiences seeking inner reflection through the enduring practice of mantras. The new single reflects this vision, maintaining the depth and authenticity of tradition through a soulful, meditative composition.
Hara Mahadeva is streaming on all audio platforms.
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