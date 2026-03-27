Antariksh charts a cosmic journey through its new concept album Rehguzar

Tracing doubt and collaboration through sound

The idea for the album, Varun shares, emerged during a phase of reassessing both his personal journey and the band’s direction. “It still blows my mind that sitting alone, sipping coffee resulted in the idea for a full-fledged concept album with every song tied together coherently,” he tells us. One of the songs, Naaqis, is out now as a single, its title translating to flawed or incomplete. “Naaqis reflects that painful point in a journey fueled by passion, when optimism gives way to doubt and belief in one’s dreams is tested by reality,” he explains. The track holds on to that uncertainty without rushing to resolution. “It’s about times when you feel let down, question your choices but you’re not ready to give up,” Varun adds.

The album features collaborations, each release introducing new artistes. Naaqis brings in Polish guitarist Jakub Zytecki alongside sarangi player Momin Khan, while the upcoming track Iltija — translating to a quiet plea — features English guitarist Jack Gardiner. These releases form a staggered rollout through the year before the full album. As the band continues releasing singles, they are preparing to take it live. “We’ll do an India tour post release and are also looking at a US tour early next year,” Varun concludes.

Iltija releases on all audio streaming platforms on March 31.

Written by Anoushka Kundu

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