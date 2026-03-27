Bengali rock band Lakkhichhara drops new musical project, Padabi

A

Debaditya: In the 31 years that we have been together as a band, at various points in time, the soundscape has changed. Our fundamental was that we were predominantly a hard rock band, which we still play. But over a period of time, for various reasons, we have had to mellow our sound a bit. This particular song is a hard rock song. Today we don’t bring out full –length albums but have shifted to the EP format and this accompanying music video, directed by Saki and Esha, brings back our original sound.

Gaurab: This EP is taken from our landmark album Ek Doshok Por which was released in 2023. We have all poured our individual personalities into the song. Padabi has a classic metal vibe to it. One interesting fact about this song is that Bodhi had made it for a different project, but when we heard it, we liked it and adopted it to our soundscape.

Bodhisatwa: This EP has a perfect placement because it weaves a story through the song. The lyrics speak about capitalist exploitation.

Anyrvan: This is probably the only album by Lakkhichhara which doesn’t have a love song. This song has different aspects of society. We talk about change, storm, and the calmness after the storm. Why Padabi? Earlier, we used to be identified by our Padabi, which was a reflection of the kind of work we used to do. This is a tribute to the 80s rock scene.

Sanket: Many of our earlier videos were made with documented footage. After a very long time, we are launching a properly shot music video.

Rajiv: This album and video has also brought all of us members closer, and our aggression to produce music has been re-kindled with further enthusiasm.