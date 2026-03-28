Tech Panda x Kenzani kick off 2026 with dark, groove-heavy single ‘Bombay Drama’
Delhi-based folktronica duo Tech Panda x Kenzani — comprising Rupinder Nanda (Tech Panda) and Kedar Santwani (Kenzani) — kick off 2026 with their new single Bombay Drama, a dark, groove-heavy track that leans deeper into their electronic side. Inspired by the striking trumpet melodies of a wedding band they encountered while shooting in Amritsar, the song mixes South Asian brass sounds with energetic electronic beats made for the dance floor. Known for shaping the folktronica space in India, the duo continue to push their sonic boundaries while staying true to their evolving creative instincts. In conversation with Indulge, they talk about the inspiration behind the track, their collaborative process and what lies ahead this year.
Bombay Drama has a dark and groovy feel. What inspired this track?
Tech Panda: While we were shooting for our music video of Jija in Amritsar, we encountered a really talented wedding band group that used their trumpets to create the most entrancing tunes. We instantly got an idea to blend it with electronic music ready for the dance floor. We wanted to manifest a track that has our signature sound yet brings a mysterious energy for our fans.
Why did you choose this song to begin 2026 with?
Kenzani: It just came through for us at the right time and we thought it was the best track to set the tone for the year with. It wasn’t necessarily planned to begin 2026 with. Like most of our tracks, we don’t make plans. We just go with the flow of our creative energies.
You are known for folktronica. Do you still enjoy that tag?
Tech Panda: We are grateful for it but we are on a mission to constantly expand and touch new horizons when it comes to sounds and genres. Artistes evolve with time and we are now focused on carving out newer soundscapes that are not limited to folktronica.
Is Bombay Drama a new direction for you?
Kenzani: Every track feels like a ‘new’ direction. Or is it just the same direction but using a different method of execution? Bombay Drama definitely steps up when it comes to igniting new feelings both for us and our fans!
After working together for so many years, how do you divide work in the studio?
Tech Panda: I think we have found our separate task preferences over the years and we understand the synergy of the work flow. For example, the technical end of production and closing songs are taken care of by Kenzani. I, on the other hand, play a big part in the creative processes.
Do you ever disagree on the sound of a track? How do you solve it?
Kenzani: We end up doing different takes on the same song to reach a middle point where both of us are happy with the end result. If we are not able to reach a middle point, the track is shelved for that point of time.
You said this track shows your electronic side more strongly. What made you lean into that?
Tech Panda: The last two years, we have leaned more towards feeling our electronic side more than ever. Not only is electronic music becoming a bigger part of everyone’s life, but we also have a lot more fun with our new tracks when performing.
Is there any genre you still want to try?
Kenzani: We have been lucky enough to make a track in over 30+ genres but yes, there are possibly numerous other genres yet to be explored.
How was the experience of playing at the South Africa vs India match in Ahmedabad?
Tech Panda: The atmosphere was electric. It was our first time performing our classic tracks such as Naani in the stadium and just hearing the echo of your tracks in the air gave us goosebumps. It was like a full circle moment for us playing our signature tracks for India’s match. One of our top memories in the start of 2026.
What can fans expect from you in 2026?
Kenzani: We will start exploring our own musical soundscapes independently where we will end up releasing tracks that have been stored in their respective vault for years. They will finally see the light of the day in 2026! Other than that we both will also be crafting new set experiences and new international debuts.
Bombay Drama is streaming on all audio platforms.
Email: alwin@newindianexpress.com
X: @al_ben_so