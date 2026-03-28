Tech Panda x Kenzani kick off 2026 with dark, groove-heavy single ‘Bombay Drama’

Delhi-based folktronica duo Tech Panda x Kenzani — comprising Rupinder Nanda (Tech Panda) and Kedar Santwani (Kenzani) — kick off 2026 with their new single Bombay Drama, a dark, groove-heavy track that leans deeper into their electronic side. Inspired by the striking trumpet melodies of a wedding band they encountered while shooting in Amritsar, the song mixes South Asian brass sounds with energetic electronic beats made for the dance floor. Known for shaping the folktronica space in India, the duo continue to push their sonic boundaries while staying true to their evolving creative instincts. In conversation with Indulge, they talk about the inspiration behind the track, their collaborative process and what lies ahead this year.