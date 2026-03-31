Rauhan Malik’s new EP Karvaan traces an intimate journey from heartbreak to rediscovery

The EP ends with Zindagi, a beautiful moment of clarity, realising that life is actually beautiful if you focus on the positives. It’s a journey that moves from sadness and self-doubt, through hope and anxiety about failure, and finally lands on the understanding that most things are temporary, and that you’re meant to live, feel, and have fun along the way.

The track Karvaan itself is a sufi pop-rock song featuring additional vocals from Raag Stereo. With a sample of Bulleh Shah’s poem “Bullah Ki Jaana,” the song opens a doorway that reflects on destiny and the shared human search for meaning. The song blends spiritual aspiration with the truth that life carries us forward even when the destination is unclear, urging listeners to embark on their own journey of rediscovery.

Zindagi is an upbeat pop melody which explores this idea by moving through the colours, moods, and mysteries of existence. The song compares the beauty of life to the beauty of nature, revealing life as a rollercoaster of joyful and unpredictable experiences. Ultimately, Zindagi celebrates the evergreen beauty of existence and urges the listener to listen to its rhythm with an open heart.

The track Alvida reminds the listener of the power of love and of the hurt that comes with it. The melody leans into the ache of an incomplete love story, expressing a feeling that anyone who has ever had to bid goodbye will recognise.