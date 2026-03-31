Rauhan Malik’s new EP Karvaan traces an intimate journey from heartbreak to rediscovery

The 25-year-old Kashmiri musician Rauhan Malik, after gaining significant traction through his pop-rock hit Ishq (2024) with Faheem Abdullah and Jaan Wandiyo (2023) (with Arslan Nizami), he has released Karvaan, a conversation about life, recently, where he has spoken about how we love, how we lose, and how we keep moving, even when the destination is uncertain. The EP traces an intimate journey from heartbreak to rediscovery. Across all three expressive tracks, composed and sung by Rauhan and entirely penned by Sakib Nabi, the EP explores the universal process of breaking, healing, and slowly finding one’s way back to oneself.
When Rauhan came across Sakib’s writing and read his poems, he saw something special. They started working together, writing songs, composing, and sharing ideas, but never really did anything seriously back then. After Ishq went viral, the idea of doing an EP finally felt right, and that’s how Karvaan came together. Through Karvaan, Rauhan and Sakib wanted to tell a story about how careers move through ups and downs, and that’s what makes the EP stand out. It opens with Alvida, a song about letting go and sitting with heartbreak. Karvaan is also referred to as Bulleh Shah, keeping him as the kalam.
The EP ends with Zindagi, a beautiful moment of clarity, realising that life is actually beautiful if you focus on the positives. It’s a journey that moves from sadness and self-doubt, through hope and anxiety about failure, and finally lands on the understanding that most things are temporary, and that you’re meant to live, feel, and have fun along the way.
The track Karvaan itself is a sufi pop-rock song featuring additional vocals from Raag Stereo. With a sample of Bulleh Shah’s poem “Bullah Ki Jaana,” the song opens a doorway that reflects on destiny and the shared human search for meaning. The song blends spiritual aspiration with the truth that life carries us forward even when the destination is unclear, urging listeners to embark on their own journey of rediscovery.
Zindagi is an upbeat pop melody which explores this idea by moving through the colours, moods, and mysteries of existence. The song compares the beauty of life to the beauty of nature, revealing life as a rollercoaster of joyful and unpredictable experiences. Ultimately, Zindagi celebrates the evergreen beauty of existence and urges the listener to listen to its rhythm with an open heart.
The track Alvida reminds the listener of the power of love and of the hurt that comes with it. The melody leans into the ache of an incomplete love story, expressing a feeling that anyone who has ever had to bid goodbye will recognise.