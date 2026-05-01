As the Kajra Re sequence from Brazil’s telenova goes viral, here are 5 times the West embraced Bollywood

If you have been scrolling across platforms recently, then a certain Brazilian telenova would have surely propped up on your screen. While it is understandable that one may not be able to make much out of the language, what would have stayed back instead was a dance sequence featuring Aishwarya Rai’s hit song Kajra Re from Bunty Aur Babli. Now, this isn’t the first time and neither will it be the last where one has seen such a crossover. Time and again Indian and International celebrities have been seen collaborating on various projects together and taking the Indian film industry to a global map. One of the unique features to distinguish Indian commercial cinema is its elaborate song and dance sequences which have complete stories of their own. The foot tapping beats, unforgettable vocals and meandering music composition, automatically makes one want to jump out of their comfort zones and shake a leg to the soundtrack; so much so that even Hollywood and the West incorporates Bollywood songs in their projects.

Recapping five times the West borrowed commercial Bollywood song and dance sequences