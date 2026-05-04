Legendary Santana vocalist Alex Ligertwood passes away at 79

The music industry is grieving the death of Alex Ligertwood, the phenomenal Scottish lead singer who sang with the Santana Band during its golden years. Alex passed away peacefully in his sleep in his long-time abode in Santa Monica, California. At 79 years old, he left behind his loving wife, Shawn Brogan and his faithful companion, his dog Bobo.
Alex Ligertwood was born in 1946. He was a member of the Boys Brigade pipe bands of Scotland. His passion for soul, R&B and Motown music was evident in his music career. In the early years, he gained recognition after joining the Senate and Jeff Beck Group. Later, Alex joined Carlos Santana in 1979. He brought his unique vocal prowess to the stage through his singing skills. His raspy voice was the hallmark of the Santana band during his reign. He contributed to the success of various albums such as Marathon, Zebop! and Shango. He will be remembered for his soulful performance of Winning, Hold On and All I Ever Wanted.
Alex, apart from playing with Santana, had other bands that he toured with and they included the Average White Band and Brian Auger’s Oblivion Express. In spite of suffering from health problems over the last few years, he never stopped working hard in the pursuit of his passion. His last performance was only two weeks before he died, making his dream come true of playing music all the way through.
Merci, his daughter, made a touching tribute about Alex’s life saying that he always lived for his family, music and his Scottish background. “Though he is no longer with us, it’s a comfort to know his music and talent will live on," she said. The guitarist Brandon Paul, who worked together with him on tours for a while, referred to Alex’s voice as an unstoppable force and a living legend of each of his performances.