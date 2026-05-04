Legendary Santana vocalist Alex Ligertwood passes away at 79

The music industry is grieving the death of Alex Ligertwood, the phenomenal Scottish lead singer who sang with the Santana Band during its golden years. Alex passed away peacefully in his sleep in his long-time abode in Santa Monica, California. At 79 years old, he left behind his loving wife, Shawn Brogan and his faithful companion, his dog Bobo.

Tributes pour in for legendary Santana vocalist Alex Ligertwood

Alex Ligertwood was born in 1946. He was a member of the Boys Brigade pipe bands of Scotland. His passion for soul, R&B and Motown music was evident in his music career. In the early years, he gained recognition after joining the Senate and Jeff Beck Group. Later, Alex joined Carlos Santana in 1979. He brought his unique vocal prowess to the stage through his singing skills. His raspy voice was the hallmark of the Santana band during his reign. He contributed to the success of various albums such as Marathon, Zebop! and Shango. He will be remembered for his soulful performance of Winning, Hold On and All I Ever Wanted.