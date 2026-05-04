Why is N.W.A. considered the most influential rap group?

Niggaz Wit Attitudes (N.W.A) was formed back in 1986 in Compton, California. It is an extremely popular important hip-hop group and introduced gangsta rap to the world. They also pioneered West Coast hip-hop music and wrote songs that were rife with political criticism.

The rap group was founded by Eazy-E, Dr. Dre, Ice Cube, MC Ren, DJ Yella and Arabian Prince. Their album, Straight Outta Compton, which came out in 1988, made history. Their work was marked by the coming together of art and activism because rap was a medium of resistance, not just entertainment.

Why do N.W.A continue to be influential?