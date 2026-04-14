Palak Tiwari, King’s OTT debut Lukkhe blends rap culture, ambition, crime

Actress Palak Tiwari is set to make her streaming debut along with rapper King in the upcoming OTT series Lukkhe. The series will drop on OTT on May 8.

All you need to know about Lukkhe

The show also stars Raashii Khanna, Lakshvir Singh Saran, Nakul Roshan Sahdev, Kritika Bharadwaj, Shivankit Parihar, Yograj Singh and Ayesha Raza Mishra.

Talking about the show, creators and Executive Producers of the series Agrim Joshi and Debojit Das Purkayastha shared, “Lukkhe has been a true passion project for us, one that pushes beyond the conventions of a typical action drama. We set out to build a world where high-octane action, pulsating rap music and raw, human emotions come together seamlessly. Collaborating with Prime Video and an exceptionally talented, versatile cast has enabled us to bring this multi-genre story to life in a way that feels immersive, intense, and distinct. We’re excited for audiences to experience Lukkhe when it premieres exclusively on Prime Video on May 8.”