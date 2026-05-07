Soumik Datta explores nature, sound and interconnected ecosystems through Melodies in Slow Motion

A

Absolutely! Travellers was about borders and migration — human movement. As we performed it across several months, the sound became more layered, incorporating newer textures and the more up to date political climate of the (multi-war) world we are in. It taught us how to be a ‘living’ ensemble, a skill that we’ve now brought to Melodies in Slow Motion, where the ‘borders’ we are exploring are the invisible ones between species.