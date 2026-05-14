Deep Purple drop new single Arrogant Boy from upcoming album

The band’s frontman Ian Gillan shared that the track centres on a character named Billy, as he said, “This is the story of Billy who couldn’t read or write. He is unhappy with things, so he speaks up, and finds a way of irritating, one way or another, the elite. And I can’t think of anything more fun than irritating the elite. It would be a joyous exercise for me every morning after coffee.”

The band has confirmed that the album will be released on July 3, adding another chapter to a career that has seen Deep Purple sell more than 120 million albums since forming in 1968.

Gillan said the current line‑up feels like a modern reflection of the group’s classic era. He shared, “Where we are now with this incarnation of Deep Purple feels very much like a very ‘now’ version of Deep Purple as it was in the seventies.”