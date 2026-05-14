Mannan Shaah on scoring for Governor: Recreating 80s rock and orchestral grandeur with live strings

A

Governor was a challenging film to work on because of the informative nature of the film. Ofcourse had I been involved on the background score before the shoot itself, it wouldve maybe been easier for me to design themes surrounding the main plot and key scenes before it went on floors. But still despite having a ready film with its final edit had its own pros as well because I got more and more time to live with the visuals to design a particular tone to the film.

Its a very intelligent drama with a lot if detailing in its screenplay and dialogues. Every single dialogue of the film is stitched and connected to another. So one small dialogue if I missed then the entire scene I’d had to re-look into because I’d lose the continuity in the score as well. So it was meticulous that way because a lot of concentration was needed in stitching the music to all the scenes. Also the performances of each and every actor in the film especially Manoj Bajpayee is so top notch that I had to justify them with an equally immersive and engaging background score.