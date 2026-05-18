Bengali hip-hop band Aste Ladies on the formation of the group and their debut project

A

Cizzy: The idea of a hip-hop band with live drums was something that was in discussion through the second half of 2025 between the three of us, including Jatiyo Poshu, Pagla Dashu, and I. But hip-hop isn’t just about forming yet another band. In essence, it is a musical form that addresses social and political issues; it speaks against oppression and aggressors.

Jatiyo Poshu: When rappers Rialan and MC Disha, who had already made their mark with their writing and hits like Halaal, Chitkar Kor, Corporate Majdoor, Samay, and Urte De, came on board, Aste Ladies was complete.