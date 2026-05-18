Bengali hip-hop band Aste Ladies on the formation of the group and their debut project
In Bengal, 'Aste Ladies' is a familiar call from Kolkata bus conductors asking drivers to stop so women can safely get down. While seemingly harmless, the phrase reflects the everyday subtleties of patriarchy embedded in public life. In contrast, hip-hop offers no such gendered boundaries. It is from this space that the Bengali hip-hop group Aste Ladies takes its name, led by two women, Rialan and MC Disha. We speak with the band’s frontwomen, along with the three men behind the scenes, quirkily named Cizzy, Pagla Dashu, and Jatiyo Poshu.
How did you all come together?
Cizzy: The idea of a hip-hop band with live drums was something that was in discussion through the second half of 2025 between the three of us, including Jatiyo Poshu, Pagla Dashu, and I. But hip-hop isn’t just about forming yet another band. In essence, it is a musical form that addresses social and political issues; it speaks against oppression and aggressors.
Jatiyo Poshu: When rappers Rialan and MC Disha, who had already made their mark with their writing and hits like Halaal, Chitkar Kor, Corporate Majdoor, Samay, and Urte De, came on board, Aste Ladies was complete.
What do you think are the challenges for the Bengali hip-hop scene?
Rialan: For Bangla hip-hop, the obvious challenge is working against a system that pushes propaganda dressed up as music, urging listeners to tune in and forget and tune in again to be more aware of the reality that’s impossible to ignore.
Pagla Dashu: We are also a part of #thekverse. It is a multi-artiste Bangla hip-hop platform that has been quietly working towards becoming independent in terms of music production. In all this, we are collaborating with rapper-filmmaker Q, aka Doctor Gandu, who has a multi-disciplinary record label called ODD. This has reduced challenges and given artistes like us better control over things.
Tell us about your upcoming projects.
MC Disha: There are a few big upcoming projects, including a collaboration with a global brand for a global event and OST work for cinema. We just played full-house at a Kolkata venue, opening for Reble, and are set to perform at the upcoming India Spirit Weekend, featuring artistes like Nucleya, Bloodywood, and Indian Ocean.
We are currently working on our debut album, too.
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