Rapper Reble on her explosive rise and the emotive power of 'New Riot'
Running high on the tide of her success from 2025 and entering the new year, rapper Daiaphi Lamare aka Reble is far from resting on her laurels! Be it her recent single release — New Riot, or her hit tracks from Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra (Thani Lokah Murakkaari) and Dhurandhar (Run Down The City — Monica and Move – Yeh Ishq Ishq), Reble’s on the rise and we’re loving it.
Reble gets candid about her recent hit releases and talks about 2026
The powerhouse of a musician, Reble, is now all set to perform in Bengaluru this month as part of her New Riot Tour, which also took her to some sensational platforms, including the recently concluded Rolling Loud and stops like Dubai, Riyadh, Imphal, Aizawl and more. Having shared the stage with names like Central Cee, Wiz Khalifa, Hanumankind, Swa Lee, Arivu, Dababy and many others, Reble’s is clear about her music’s purpose — leaving behind a mark. Even with her past tracks like Opening Act, Muse, Set It Off — it is clear that Reble’s music has been all about blending genres, identities and bringing together industries.
With New Riot, she brought out a fiery side of herself. Looking at rage as a source of energy in power, Reble’s personality does not just exist; it thrives alongside Daiaphi. But this isn’t rage untamed. It is something far more meaningful and universal. “We need that anger. The courage to be better, to leave bad situations, to uplift ourselves. We need to scream, cry and express ourselves to be human, to be raw. As a woman, I love stepping into this character. Reble is an alter ego of my true self,” the artiste shares, describing the emotions behind the track. This track lines up in perfect symmetry with her ideology about music as well — using it as a tool to transform these heavy emotions and channel them into making artworks that are liberating and reflective!
The track, produced by Kochi-based electronic music producer Parimal Shais, breathes fresh air into what rap music sounds like today. With synth-heavy sounds, distorted electronic guitars and a powerful bassline that wakes up the listener, demanding vital attention to the subject matter, New Riot has seamlessly blended her raw, powerful lyricism with Parimal Shais and Krishna M Sujith’s composition.
Discussing her beginnings in Meghalaya, Reble opens up to Indulge this New Year’s about how the respective city cultures and her time in Guwahati, Shillong and even Bengaluru influenced her ‘character,’ why her identity as ‘Reble’ is a representation of her ego, how nu-metal and rock influence her sounds and lots more…
You’re visiting Bengaluru for a live show. What are you looking forward to the most while being in the city?
Bengaluru feels very personal to me. I completed my engineering there from Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU), so it feels like home in many ways. Going back brings a sense of nostalgia, but also excitement. I’m really looking forward to reconnecting with the city’s music space and the energy it carries.
You’ve had an incredible 2025. With multiple hits across industries, including an independent release — what are you most thankful for heading into the new year?
I’m most thankful for my team — especially my manager and my producers. Without their support, New Riot wouldn’t have happened the way it did. Everyone came together to make that release possible and the song really made a statement. That, for me, was the biggest highlight of the year.
With New Riot, you confront your emotions. How liberating and declarative was it for you to write and perform a track like that? What about it do you think connects with audiences?
New Riot was extremely liberating. It gave me space to express emotions we’re often told to suppress — anger, frustration and rage. I think venting is important; everyone carries some form of rage within them. When that energy isn’t expressed in healthy ways, it can turn destructive. Art offers a powerful, honest outlet for those emotions. I believe the song represents the raw human emotion.
You have often discussed how your identity as Reble is another side of the same coin. Can you share what was on your mind when you realised that Daiaphi wanted to share an impactful space with Reble?
Reble is my alter ego, but she’s very much a part of me. She represents my ego. Daiaphi and Reble coexist, with Reble being a part of Daiaphi.
Hailing from the rock capital of India, your approach to rap highlights a lot of what rock initially set out to achieve. Given your childhood influences, will we see a blend of these sounds in your music?
Absolutely! Growing up in the rock capital of India had a huge influence on me. New Riot itself has strong rock and nu-metal elements. I love heavy sounds — distorted guitars, aggressive synths etc. Blending rock textures with hip-hop energy is something that comes very naturally to me and you’ll definitely hear more of that going forward.
What other elements from your life in Shillong will we be able to find in your music that people may not have discovered yet?
While Shillong is very close to my heart, I’ve also grown up across several places — Guwahati, Jaintia Hills and Bengaluru. Each city has shaped my character in its own way. I truly believe we’re outcomes of our environments and I carry a part of every place I’ve lived in. My music reflects all of that — not just Shillong, but every city that has left a mark on me.
First with Lokah and more recently with Dhurandhar, films are becoming Reble’s conduit to reaching a wider audience. How did these experiences differ from your independent music-making process?
Film projects give me the freedom to explore sides of myself that people don’t usually associate with Reble. While my persona leans heavily into hip-hop, as an artiste, I’m very versatile — I can write pop, sing and experiment across genres. Working on Lokah and Dhurandhar allowed me to tap into that range. Film music requires accessibility and emotional clarity, but it’s still music I genuinely enjoy creating. It never felt forced or purely commercial.
Ten years down the line, where would you be?
More than how people perceive me, I think about what I would want to have created. I want a solid catalogue — albums that feel timeless. I’d want to have made music that can be considered classics, music that holds its place in history.
Where do you see 2026 taking you?
I see 2026 taking me to many places — creatively and physically. I’m very confident about what’s coming next. I feel like we’re just getting started and I’m excited about how big this next phase can be.
INR 999. January 17, 9 pm onwards. At The Humming Tree, Indiranagar.