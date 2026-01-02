Rapper Reble on her explosive rise and the emotive power of 'New Riot'

Running high on the tide of her success from 2025 and entering the new year, rapper Daiaphi Lamare aka Reble is far from resting on her laurels! Be it her recent single release — New Riot, or her hit tracks from Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra (Thani Lokah Murakkaari) and Dhurandhar (Run Down The City — Monica and Move – Yeh Ishq Ishq), Reble’s on the rise and we’re loving it.

Reble gets candid about her recent hit releases and talks about 2026

The powerhouse of a musician, Reble, is now all set to perform in Bengaluru this month as part of her New Riot Tour, which also took her to some sensational platforms, including the recently concluded Rolling Loud and stops like Dubai, Riyadh, Imphal, Aizawl and more. Having shared the stage with names like Central Cee, Wiz Khalifa, Hanumankind, Swa Lee, Arivu, Dababy and many others, Reble’s is clear about her music’s purpose — leaving behind a mark. Even with her past tracks like Opening Act, Muse, Set It Off — it is clear that Reble’s music has been all about blending genres, identities and bringing together industries.

With New Riot, she brought out a fiery side of herself. Looking at rage as a source of energy in power, Reble’s personality does not just exist; it thrives alongside Daiaphi. But this isn’t rage untamed. It is something far more meaningful and universal. “We need that anger. The courage to be better, to leave bad situations, to uplift ourselves. We need to scream, cry and express ourselves to be human, to be raw. As a woman, I love stepping into this character. Reble is an alter ego of my true self,” the artiste shares, describing the emotions behind the track. This track lines up in perfect symmetry with her ideology about music as well — using it as a tool to transform these heavy emotions and channel them into making artworks that are liberating and reflective!

The track, produced by Kochi-based electronic music producer Parimal Shais, breathes fresh air into what rap music sounds like today. With synth-heavy sounds, distorted electronic guitars and a powerful bassline that wakes up the listener, demanding vital attention to the subject matter, New Riot has seamlessly blended her raw, powerful lyricism with Parimal Shais and Krishna M Sujith’s composition.

Discussing her beginnings in Meghalaya, Reble opens up to Indulge this New Year’s about how the respective city cultures and her time in Guwahati, Shillong and even Bengaluru influenced her ‘character,’ why her identity as ‘Reble’ is a representation of her ego, how nu-metal and rock influence her sounds and lots more…