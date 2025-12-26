Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar earns over Rs 1,000 crore at box office

The total collection of the film at the worldwide box office stands at Rs 1,006.7 crore. It has grossed Rs 789.8 crore at the domestic box office. The film revolves around an underworld saga following a network of criminals, informants and operatives whose lives intersect, navigating covert operations, espionage and betrayals. It released on December 5 in theatres. The makers have also confirmed the second part of the film, which is set to release on March 19.

The Aditya Dhar-directorial is still making waves in the cinema world today. Aditya recently thanked veteran filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma for being one of the first to publicly recognise the talent of Dhurandhar. While many of the Bollywood actors who endorsed the film via social media have either explicitly stated their support of the film or expressed their opinions on how the film was created, the internet is also abuzz with how there were a lot of big-named actors in Bollywood who didn’t support the film via social media.