Maneating Orchid bring their explosive live set to Chennai at Brutal Carnage XV

As for Maneating Orchid, the ideas are usually initiated through guitar demos before being taken apart and rebuilt collectively in rehearsal rooms. Vishnu gives us a peek into their music-making. “I usually come in with demos of around 10 to 12 songs. Then we all sit together, rework them, deconstruct sections, rebuild arrangements and refine everything until the songs feel complete. Everyone brings their own influences into the process, and over time it becomes fully collaborative.”

Ask them about the death metal scene in South India, and the band points to both its hard-hitting highs and the ongoing challenges shaping the underground. “In Chennai, there has been some growth in terms of infrastructure and the number of independent releases over the last decade. But Bangalore is still where most of the momentum is, especially for heavy music. There are more promoters and a more active scene overall,” says Vishnu.

Vinay adds that infrastructure alone is not enough without people willing to build on it. “You still need organisers who can take that platform and make shows happen. That has definitely improved compared to earlier. Now there are gigs happening everywhere, from small jam room shows to full-scale open-air festivals. The fan base is also incredibly loyal. It does not matter what the scale is, people show up with real passion. Metal fans in particular are some of the most dedicated. That intensity and commitment is what keeps the scene alive.”

How do they keep the audience engaged in an era dominated by short attention spans and algorithm-driven listening? “We do our own thing. But for live gigs, the response is always there. No matter what is happening outside, when people come to a show, they are fully locked in. You can see it in the energy, the shouting, the movement in the mosh pit, the way people follow every detail on stage. For those 45 minutes, it is completely focused on the music,” says Vishnu.

With three singles already released from Cold Logic, the band are now gearing up for the full album drop next month. “The next big step is releasing the full album,” they say.

Before signing off, they leave a message for the Chennai crowd and independent music supporters. “Come down to the Chennai show, listen to the music and support independent artists wherever you can. There is so much talent in this country outside the mainstream, and it deserves far more visibility and support,” adds Vinay.

`750 onwards. May 22,

7.30 pm-11.30 pm.

At The Spotted Deer, Palomar by Crossway, ECR

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