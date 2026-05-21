Maneating Orchid bring their explosive live set to Chennai at Brutal Carnage XV

Maneating Orchid don’t just play extreme metal; they weaponise it. Built on a foundation of sheer aural aggression, off-kilter riffing, and unhinged energy, their sound hits like controlled sonic annihilation. For over a decade, the Bangalore-based outfit has been pushing a volatile mix of death metal savagery and technical chaos, creating music that is as unpredictable as it is unmistakably their own. The lineup that features Kaushal LS on vocals, Rahil Ahmad on bass, Vinay Prasad on guitar, and Vishnu Reddy on drums are all set to bring their full force to the stage in Chennai tonight at Metal Chennai’s Brutal Carnage XV.
“Audiences in Chennai can expect an intense set packed with brand-new material from our upcoming album Cold Logic, which releases on June 5. Alongside fan favourites, we will be playing songs that have never been performed live before. A lot of this material is completely fresh for the audience, and the idea is to let people experience it in its raw live form for the first time,” begins Vinay.
Speaking about Cold Logic and their latest single, Cosmic Shroud, the band describe it as their third full-length album and fourth overall release, which pushes them into darker territories. “If you are familiar with our sound, it still sits in that metal space with a slight funk influence and an experimental edge. Lyrically and thematically, though, it shifts into surrealism, sci-fi and cosmic concepts. It is more fantasy-driven compared to our earlier records, which were rooted in socio-political themes and everyday realities we were observing around us,” says Vishnu.
As for Maneating Orchid, the ideas are usually initiated through guitar demos before being taken apart and rebuilt collectively in rehearsal rooms. Vishnu gives us a peek into their music-making. “I usually come in with demos of around 10 to 12 songs. Then we all sit together, rework them, deconstruct sections, rebuild arrangements and refine everything until the songs feel complete. Everyone brings their own influences into the process, and over time it becomes fully collaborative.”
Ask them about the death metal scene in South India, and the band points to both its hard-hitting highs and the ongoing challenges shaping the underground. “In Chennai, there has been some growth in terms of infrastructure and the number of independent releases over the last decade. But Bangalore is still where most of the momentum is, especially for heavy music. There are more promoters and a more active scene overall,” says Vishnu.
Vinay adds that infrastructure alone is not enough without people willing to build on it. “You still need organisers who can take that platform and make shows happen. That has definitely improved compared to earlier. Now there are gigs happening everywhere, from small jam room shows to full-scale open-air festivals. The fan base is also incredibly loyal. It does not matter what the scale is, people show up with real passion. Metal fans in particular are some of the most dedicated. That intensity and commitment is what keeps the scene alive.”
How do they keep the audience engaged in an era dominated by short attention spans and algorithm-driven listening? “We do our own thing. But for live gigs, the response is always there. No matter what is happening outside, when people come to a show, they are fully locked in. You can see it in the energy, the shouting, the movement in the mosh pit, the way people follow every detail on stage. For those 45 minutes, it is completely focused on the music,” says Vishnu.
With three singles already released from Cold Logic, the band are now gearing up for the full album drop next month. “The next big step is releasing the full album,” they say.
Before signing off, they leave a message for the Chennai crowd and independent music supporters. “Come down to the Chennai show, listen to the music and support independent artists wherever you can. There is so much talent in this country outside the mainstream, and it deserves far more visibility and support,” adds Vinay.
`750 onwards. May 22,
7.30 pm-11.30 pm.
At The Spotted Deer, Palomar by Crossway, ECR
For more updates, join/follow our
https://www.whatsapp.com/channel/0029Vb677uz60eBXiDYheb0n
https://t.me/+qUK5DvyQQJI2NWFl