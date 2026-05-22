Bickram Ghosh on his new album, Rhythmscape 2.0

If you are an Indian classical fusion music enthusiast, you must have at some point listened to Bickram Ghosh’s fusion album Rhythmscape. 25 years later, the album gets an upgrade with Rhythmscape 2.0. “I couldn’t have been what I am today without Rhythmscape,” says Bickram.

Rhythmscape 2.0: Bickram shares what remains unchanged 25 years later

From accompanying Pandit Ravi Shankar on tabla to composing music for over 60 films, numerous albums and collaborations to back-to-back houseful shows in India and abroad, Bickram has indeed come a long way. “For being on the charts for 10 years, to countless dancers performing to these songs, Rhythmscape indeed has many feathers to its hat,” he says.