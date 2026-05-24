Filmmaker Ratool Mukherjee on using new techniques in the music video, Ayna

A

People have a wrong notion about artifical intelligence, they believe you just write two three lines and boom your video is generated. Wrong. Things dont work that way. To blend real footage with AI, lines of python codes are written as skill function in your research tool. Matching and maintaining the character continuity is a different skill. Adobe after effects and colour grading tools gives life to it. I am fascinated with technology always, and it has always evolved in the past, right from analog to digital, camera inside helicopters for moving aerial shots changed to drones, VFX came into picture reducing the amount of on set special effects.

Technology has always shaped the visual language of cinema. Why should we deprive the bengali audience of stunning visuals, do they only derserve to see music videos shot on a roof with limited zones? I used to be a software engineer, have studied AI as a subject. I am happy to create and use visual effects myself to enhance my storytelling. Ayna happens to be my first professional work where the entire visual effects was created by me along with the concept and direction.

I enjoyed the journey.