Mila Sidhu unveils infectious new pop anthem DND

Singer Mila Sidhu is back with her new single, DND, which recently dropped on May 22. The track is a fresh and confident release from the international artiste, who is known for blending Alt-Pop, R&B and Neo-Soul into her own unique sound.

Mila Sidhu turns heartbreak into empowerment on new single DND

DND is a fun and flirtatious song about moving on from the past and embracing something new. Built around smooth bossa nova-inspired guitar and modern pop production, the track has an easy-going feel that is both catchy and stylish. Mila’s warm vocals bring the story to life as she sings about leaving an old relationship behind and focusing on someone who truly values her.

The song was inspired by a real moment in Mila’s life following a break-up. Speaking about the track, she explains that the song came together naturally during a studio session when the emotions were still fresh. The lyrics reflect the feeling of putting an ex on “Do Not Disturb” and stepping into a new chapter with confidence and excitement.