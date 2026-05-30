Mila Sidhu unveils infectious new pop anthem DND

Singer Mila Sidhu is back with her new single, DND, which recently dropped on May 22. The track is a fresh and confident release from the international artiste, who is known for blending Alt-Pop, R&B and Neo-Soul into her own unique sound.
DND is a fun and flirtatious song about moving on from the past and embracing something new. Built around smooth bossa nova-inspired guitar and modern pop production, the track has an easy-going feel that is both catchy and stylish. Mila’s warm vocals bring the story to life as she sings about leaving an old relationship behind and focusing on someone who truly values her.
The song was inspired by a real moment in Mila’s life following a break-up. Speaking about the track, she explains that the song came together naturally during a studio session when the emotions were still fresh. The lyrics reflect the feeling of putting an ex on “Do Not Disturb” and stepping into a new chapter with confidence and excitement.
What makes DND stand out is its mix of influences. Mila combines the relaxed rhythm of bossa nova with modern pop sounds and honest storytelling. The result is a track that feels both familiar and new, with a sound that is perfect for summer playlists. Its playful energy and feel-good atmosphere make it an easy song to return to again and again.
Born in London to a Punjabi father and a German mother, Mila has spent time living in and experiencing different cultures around the world, including India, Spain and Los Angeles. These influences can be heard throughout her music, helping her create a sound that connects with listeners from different backgrounds.
With DND, Mila Sidhu delivers a track that is full of confidence, charm and personality. It is a song about letting go, looking forward and enjoying the moment.
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