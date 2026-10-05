Arijit Singh announces India tour, completes 20 years in music

The tour promises “multiple stadium presentations” with a high-end production that includes a multi-tiered stage which will be custom-built with an extended runway, kinetic LED fixtures, panoramic screens, laser arrays and pyrotechnics, among other elements. Further details and venues for each show are yet to be revealed.

Arijit says in his statement, “20 years of music is a journey I feel very grateful for. The greatest part of it has always been the people – the listeners who have given these songs a life of their own. I’m really looking forward to travelling across India and experiencing that love together, live on stage. There are so many songs, so many memories and so many people to meet. I can’t wait.”

This tour marks Arijit's return to the stage—his first live performance since releasing several new film songs following his decision to step back from playback singing. In the time since, most recent film songs include AR Rahman composition Jai Jai Ram, sung with Shreya Ghoshal for the epic film Ramayana: Part 1, Rochak Kohli composition Purane Din for the rom-com Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar and Yeh Awarapan, composed by Amaal Mallik for the Emraan Hashmi starrer Bollywood blockbuster, Awarapan 2.

How to buy the tickets?

Tickets for Arijit Singh India Tour 2027 will be available exclusively on thumpN, with a Kotak Solitaire Visa credit card presale starting October 10, 2026 at 12 pm until October 11, 2 pm. Another presale for Kotak Visa credit card holders starts on October 11, 2026 from 12 pm onwards until October 13, 2 pm.

General sales begin from October 13, 2026 from 2 pm onwards.