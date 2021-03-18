Women's Day continues to be celebrated by many throughout the month of March, and one of Bengaluru’s theatre groups, Tortilla Entertainment Company, is putting together an unusual show. Titled By Men About Women, the one-minute theatre festival showcases 38 plays, each one about a minute long.



Speaking about the idea behind this, Anita Mithra, founder and creative director of the group says, “Last year, during pre-COVID times we had hosted Loud Women, a one-minute theatre festival about women and by women. This year, we thought of doing something different. So, we invited men from different walks of life, aged between 22 and 65, to enact pieces that offer their take on women.”



But there will be no women bashing, clarifies Anita. The pieces offer insights on three different themes — familial relationships, workplace friendships and romance. “There’s someone who speaks about how his wife takes a long time to get dressed. But he says the wait is worth it,” says Anita about one of the pieces. The show will be a mix of real and virtual performances.