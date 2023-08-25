Spotlight Edition 4 sheds light on life lessons & comedy of errors

In this fourth edition, Spotlight presents two plays, each with 30 minutes of stage time — Balaji Siva’s 6 Hours of Journey, and Niranjan Karthikeyan’s Remember Caesar.

6 Hours of Journey is a story about three strangers who meet each other on a train journey. Shakir is a busy businessman, whose only focus in life is money. Raghu is an ordinary middleclass man whose life is influenced by other people’s opinions; and David is a daily wage worker. The story majorly revolves around these three characters where they discuss their perceptions and experiences of life. During the journey, they realise what is being missed in their life and what impact society has made in each of their lives.

Poster of 6 Hours of Journey

This train journey shows the three characters’ value of happiness, which lies in little things that happen in our day-to-day lives and not on terms set by the society.

Meanwhile, Niranjan Karthikeyan’s Remember Caesar is a play about a pompous, self-obsessed judge who finds his life in danger (or so he thinks) when he discovers a piece of paper in his pocket. Comedy ensues as he tries to save his own life. Does he survive? Is his life truly in danger?



Tickets at Rs 300.

August 27, 4 pm & 6.30 pm.

At Medai — The Stage, Alwarpet.



