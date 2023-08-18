What’s in a monologue? Enter stage & find out

It’s been almost a year, and Enter Stage is already in its 10th edition. The initiative by Poochu’s Productions is for aspiring actors and performers across all languages, ages, and genders. The platform has over a year showcased over 60 debutants and provided a space for them to hone their skills and build their respective stage personas by nurturing theatrical practices that can help them in various aspects of their lives.

Taking things forward, “This time around, Enter Stage is bringing together casting directors and representatives of production companies to spend an evening with new talent as they perform and network,” says Craig Lobo from Poochu’s Productions, who is curating the show, adding, “Because everyone starts somewhere, all actors and performers are welcome to come and celebrate theatre and the spirit in which we all perform.”

The event has a line-up of six interesting contestants presenting various genres of monologues on stage. Nandhini Sridhar, a storyteller and educator, is returning to stage after a hiatus of 18 years, after becoming a new mom. Yadhava, South India’s leading Krump artiste will be performing an abstract piece involving spoken word theatre and Krump. How interesting is that! Then there is Anoushka Sridhar, Enter Stage’s 10th Edition’s youngest performer, a singer, who is presenting a dramatic storytelling through songs. On the other hand, Guru Niketan, a standup comedian who has been in the South Indian comic scene for multiple years now, is incorporating a theatrical satire inspired from Hamlet’s famous line: To be or not to be.

Anushka Vasundharan, a young aspiring thespian who has recently returned to Chennai after studying for over eight years in various fields across the United States, will be performing a classic monologue from Pete Malicki. And lastly, there is Rajkumar, performing an original script inspired by true events. Rajkumar is an aspiring filmmaker and actor, currently creates on screen content for YouTube and acts in short films and short format videos for YouTube.

The idea behind Enter Stage is to make the stage accessible to everyone who is passionate about performing. “It is also to provide a showcase for each actor that performs by inviting people from different performance production houses and media agencies so that they are able to network with individuals in the same profession to increase collaboration opportunities,” Craig tells us.

Up until this edition, it has been a community of performers, actors and directors that have come to watch the performance, “this edition is the first time that we will be having casting directors and people from production houses attending to scout new talent,” Craig says.

Tickets at Rs 200.

August 18, 7 pm.

At Vidya Sagar, Kotturpuram.

Email:rupam@newindianexpress.com

Twitter: @rupsjain