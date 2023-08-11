Chuckle for the soul: Enjoy an evening full of quirky and comical performance in this short sketch express

Théâtre Arlequin’s (TA) upcoming stage event, Twisted Tales, promises to be a hilarious ride with a variety of short sketches that have been described by TA founder and director for Twisted Tales, R Amarendran to be ‘quirky, whimsical and twisted.’ He also tells us to expect the situations of these short plays to be ‘bizarre’, with uncommon locations, and minimalist settings. Also, expect a lot of wordplay



These plays have used existing storylines and localised them to a great extent for the audiences of Chennai. Focusing on many interpersonal relationships and some other situations like breakups, the sketches will address different issues while also making it comical, yet avoiding an overthe-top treatment. Amarendran also suggests we look out for some LGBTQIA++ sketches, listing them as one of the highlights of the show.



Not to be missed!

The Original Plan: A sketch explaining how knowledge can be a very dangerous thing.

A sketch explaining how knowledge can be a very dangerous thing. The Ties That Bind: What happens when you are literally tied to a person that you don’t want to be seen with?

What happens when you are literally tied to a person that you don’t want to be seen with? Usilampatty: We have heard of parallel universes, but have you heard of Usilampaties?

We have heard of parallel universes, but have you heard of Usilampaties? HTBG: The angst of the mother with an unmarried son who



​Free entry. Today at 7 pm.

At Alliance Française de Madras, Nungambakkam