Chuckle for the soul: Enjoy an evening full of quirky and comical performance in this short sketch express
Théâtre Arlequin is bringing a chuckle-ride to AFM with its latest curation of short sketches in Twisted Tales
Théâtre Arlequin’s (TA) upcoming stage event, Twisted Tales, promises to be a hilarious ride with a variety of short sketches that have been described by TA founder and director for Twisted Tales, R Amarendran to be ‘quirky, whimsical and twisted.’ He also tells us to expect the situations of these short plays to be ‘bizarre’, with uncommon locations, and minimalist settings. Also, expect a lot of wordplay
These plays have used existing storylines and localised them to a great extent for the audiences of Chennai. Focusing on many interpersonal relationships and some other situations like breakups, the sketches will address different issues while also making it comical, yet avoiding an overthe-top treatment. Amarendran also suggests we look out for some LGBTQIA++ sketches, listing them as one of the highlights of the show.
- The Original Plan: A sketch explaining how knowledge can be a very dangerous thing.
- The Ties That Bind: What happens when you are literally tied to a person that you don’t want to be seen with?
- Usilampatty: We have heard of parallel universes, but have you heard of Usilampaties?
- HTBG: The angst of the mother with an unmarried son who
Free entry. Today at 7 pm.
At Alliance Française de Madras, Nungambakkam