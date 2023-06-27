 Delhi Theatre Festival returns with acts by Naseeruddin Shah, Shabana Azmi, Piyush Mishra and more 

After a much-awaited hiatus of three long years, the Delhi Theatre Festival, a grand extravaganza of the performing arts, returns to the cultural corridors of the national capital. In its past three editions, it has offered thought-provoking dramas that delve into the profound intricacies of the human experience. The fourth edition is no different spanning three remarkable days and spread across multiple venues like the prestigious Siri Fort Auditorium, Kamani Auditorium, OP Jindal Auditorium and the illustrious Orana Conventions.

The audience will be treated to an impressive performance by theatre luminaries like Naseeruddin Shah, Pankaj Kapur, Piyush Mishra, Lillete Dubey, Shekhar Suman, Vinay Pathak, Shabana Azmi, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi and Kanwaljit Singh. They will feature in seven homegrown plays that include Ismat Apa Ke Naam, Dopehri, Vodka & No Tonic, Ballimaaraan, Ek Haan, Nothing Like Lear and Kaifi Aur Main.

Naseeruddin Shah who has been a patron of the festival shares, “It is our pleasure, Motley’s and mine to be at the festival for the fourth year in a row and it’s always wonderful to be a part of the festival because it spreads awareness about the various kinds of plays that are being done. Plus, the Delhi audience has always been very special for me because I learnt my craft here in the drama school in 1970. We hope that we will continue to be a part of the fest.”

Pankaj Kapur chimes in, “I'm happy that such festivals are being held because it will enrich the Delhi audiences and will give us more opportunities to perform in front of people.” Shekhar Suman adds, “I am privileged to bring our play Ek Haan which is based on the life of Saadat Hasan Manto, for the first time to the Delhi audience.”

Line-up of plays

Ismat Apa Ke Naam

Immerse yourself in the captivating world of Ismat Chughtai, the visionary feminist and literary genius, through an enthralling solo performance. Naseeruddin Shah brings Ismat Apa's compelling stories to life in three remarkable acts: Gharwali, Mughal Bachcha, and Chhui Muee. Brace yourself for a mesmerizing journey as Shah takes you on a spellbinding exploration of this literary icon's powerful narratives.

Dopehri - Pankaj Kapur

Step into the bustling streets of Lucknow and enter the transformative world of Amma Bi, an elderly woman on a poignant journey of self-discovery. Pankaj Kapur's novella springs to life on stage, immersing spectators in the emotions, solitude, and personal growth of a 65-year-old residing in a magnificent haveli.

Vodka & No Tonic - Lillete Dubey, Ira Dubey, Joy Sengupta

Indulge in the world of Lockdown Liaisons, a captivating collection of short stories penned by acclaimed writer Shobhaa De. Lillete Dubey will portray the compelling exploration of the fragile nature of human relationships within the confines of home. Through different perspectives, this poignant play examines love, upheaval, and the transformations that unfolded during the extraordinary times of the pandemic.

Ballimaaraan - Piyush Mishra

Embark on a musical journey paying homage to the legendary poet Mirza Ghalib with Ballimaaraan, a band that blends genres and emotions. Inspired by the lanes of Delhi where Ghalib once roamed, spectators can experience the fusion of retro and contemporary tunes.

Ek Haan - Shekhar Suman, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi

Transport yourself to the post-Partition era of 1951 and delve into the life and writings of the renowned writer Manto. Through the eyes of Kashmiri journalist Wazira, portrayed by Shekhar Suman, the audience can explore the enigmatic relationship between Wazira and Manto. As their interactions unfold, Manto's finest stories come alive on stage, shedding light on his life and his fierce feminism.

Nothing Like Lear - Vinay Pathak

Vinay Pathak's captivating performance in Nothing Like Lear offers a contemporary and fresh interpretation of Shakespeare's iconic tragedy. Pathak's impeccable portrayal of a man grappling with power, family, and personal demons promises a riveting experience that pushes the boundaries of theatrical storytelling.

Kaifi Aur Main - Shabana Azmi, Kanwaljit Singh, Jaswinder Singh

Immerse yourself in the extraordinary love story of the renowned poet Kaifi Azmi and his wife Shaukat Kaifi. Veteran actors Shabana Azmi and Kanwaljit Singh take the audience on an immersive journey through Kaifi Azmi's life over heartfelt narration of his early years, courtship, and the enchantment of Bombay in the 1950s.

From August 4-6. At multiple venues.

