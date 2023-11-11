Renowned writer and director Akarsh Khurana’s play, 'The F Word', mirrors the complexities of a dysfunctional family

Who said family outings have to be fun? As we navigate the complexities of contemporary life, the majority of Indian families find themselves caught in a web of intricate relationships, silent resentments and unresolved conflicts. Aadyam Theatre, an Aditya Birla Group initiative, acknowledging this reality, brings The F Word, a theatrical production to the city this weekend. “I've always had a fascination with dysfunctional families. Which is pretty much most families, though a lot won't admit it.” The hour-long English play delves deep into a simple world of parents, children, marriage, aging and the often-overlooked importance of communication. “And even though I get along pretty well with my father, who is acting in the play, I have noticed a common theme of daddy issues in a lot of the work I have done. Perhaps I just feel that deeply personal conflict between relatives can be mined for both comedy and pathos,” he shares.

Shining the spotlight on this personal and prolonged conversation about family dynamics, the play serves as a satirical mirror, reflecting the intricate and sometimes comical dynamics within a dysfunctional family, all while navigating the complex relationship between a father and his children through humor. Brought to life by Akvarious Productions, The F Word revolves around Chetan, a dedicated high school teacher and his estranged sister, Unnati, a seasoned psychologist, who are forced to meet up with Unnati when their parents' caretaker gives them disturbing news. Together they embark on a journey to untangle the complex web of their parents' marital saga, one that has remained hidden beneath a façade for years. They take their father out to lunch at his favourite restaurant, hoping to get a clearer picture of the situation. What follows is a hilarious attempt to have a serious conversation and in the midst of their chaotic journey, they inadvertently unveil a trove of long-concealed family secrets.

Starring Akash Khurana, Siddharth Kumar, Malaika Shenoy and Garima Yajnik, this dark comedy set over a family lunch brings forth scenarios similar to our lives as we deal with issues that we all experience. The set crafted to resemble a cozy cafe located in a small town, exudes warmth and familiarity while the costumes are thoughtfully designed to enhance, without overshadowing the storyline. The F Word cleverly dances with the notion that every family, inviting theatre enthusiasts to explore the intricacies of family life, reminding us that in the end, it's the 'F Words' — family, feelings, and forgiveness — that truly matter.

INR 500. November 17, 7.30 pm and November 18, 3.30 pm & 7.30 pm. At Ranga Shankara, JP Nagar.