Manam Theatre Festival: This immersive experience encompasses diverse forms of performing arts

Theatre, in all its forms, stands as a timeless beacon, reminding us that the essence of storytelling is eternally humane. This magical interplay of stories, acting, emotions and human experiences remains sacrosanct in a world saturated with screens and gadgets, offering a profound connection that withstands the test of time. Presenting a unique theatrical fiesta, a month-long inaugural edition of the Manam Theatre Festival is set to captivate Hyderabadis on November 24. The event unites premier troupes from Hyderabad and outside, celebrating diverse cultures and a vibrant creative community.

Get ready to experience mind-boggling dramas, live music, puppetry, masking, and more, immersing yourself in the joy of storytelling as the city comes alive in the most enchanting ways. Beyond compelling dramas, the diverse schedule includes mini-talks, workshops, interactive sessions, and skill demonstrations by accomplished artistes, offering insights into the intricacies of theatre. We give you a lowdown of this cultural extravaganza.

Stars of the stage

Four esteemed local theatre groups and four distinguished visiting troupes will participate in the festival. Among the local talents, Kissago, founded by Jay Jha, promises a compelling presentation of Shakkar ke Paanch Daane. Theatre practitioner Surabhi Santhosh, representing Curtain Call Theatre, will showcase Petromax Panchayati, while artiste Deepti Girotra from Sutradhar will enthrall the audience with Biryani and Haleem. The University of Hyderabad’s Rest of the Story is sure to steal your attention too.

Hailing from Delhi, award-winning puppeteer, Anurupa Roy from Katkatha is directing and performing Ram and The Nights. Adishakti from Puducherry, known for contemporary performance theatre, will present Bali, directed by Nimmy Raphel, recipient of the Shankar Nag Award 2022. Another Adishakti production, Bhoomi, directed by acclaimed theatre artiste Vinay Kumar, is set to leave you in awe. Henry Naylor from the UK will present a compelling performance with Afghanistan is Not Funny. The Dur Se Brothers Group from Mumbai will have artiste Yuki Ellias, recipient of Best Actor at META 2017, present two plays — The Far Post and Elephant in the Room.

A scene from Ram

Bridging worlds

The Manam Theatre Festival will witness four weekends of impactful performances and diverse audiences. Each weekend features a home troupe’s performance on Friday, followed by two plays from a visiting troupe on Saturday and Sunday. In addition to these main events, fringe activities are interspersed to foster conversations, idea exchanges, and community engagement with the troupes. The festival will culminate on December 17.

The curator-director of Manam Theatre Festival and founder of The We_Us Collective, Harika Vedula, tells us, “Amidst Hyderabad’s vibrant and longstanding theatre community, encompassing both seasoned and emerging groups, the festival stands as a celebration of various performances.”

A still from Bhoomi

She also expresses that the festival promises to be a boon for the local theatre community in Hyderabad. It serves as a hub for artistes honing their craft, expanding their skill sets, and seeking avenues for self-improvement. The diverse interactions and engagements within the festival are poised to cultivate a rich artistic ecosystem among artistes.

While the festival doesn’t adhere to a specific theme, Harika elucidates that their emphasis lies on embracing diversity across various dimensions such as language, art form, geographical origins of the artistes, narrative content, and energy. In curating the festival program, the organisers meticulously considered a multitude of factors, aiming to incorporate a broad spectrum of diversity in their approach.

Petromax Panchayat

Global story, local stage

Henry Naylor’s plays boast an impressive record, having secured victory as well as nominations in 33 international awards. He has solidified his status as a prolific and celebrated figure in the realm of theatre. Afghanistan is Not Funny is a true story about Henry himself (comic and playwright) going to Kabul, Afghanistan along with two-time Scottish Feature Photographer of the Year, Sam Maynard, to conduct research for Henry’s Edinburgh Fringe play Finding Bin Laden. Amidst their quest, the duo found themselves entangled in the Afghan warzone, facing threats from a war criminal, encountering the Mujahideen, and narrowly escaping an explosive encounter with the Taliban.

Artistes of Bali under way

This profound experience not only etched a lasting imprint on their memories but also significantly impacted their lives and artistic expressions. Henry tells us, “The Afghanistan experience was a transformative journey, shifting my identity from a comedian to a playwright. It made me acutely aware of the limitations of comedy. Visiting Afghanistan allowed me to form personal opinions, witness the war’s impact, visit refugee camps, and encounter landmine victims. This visit broadened my understanding of the responsibility of art; I felt compelled to convey what I had witnessed directly to the public.”

Henry believes that art should actively engage in public discourse to remain relevant. He notes the persistent challenges, such as those faced by Afghanistan, which may not receive continued coverage. He contemplates whether theatre and storytelling could bridge this gap, serving as a means to keep important narratives alive.

Theatre maestros

Renowned puppeteer, puppet designer, director of puppet theatre, and founder of The Katkatha Puppet Arts Trust, Delhi, Anurupa Roy describes her unique form of theatre, saying, “Puppetry, as an artform, consists of actors who are made of dead materials like wood or fabric (puppets).” According to her, people are drawn to puppetry because it serves as a metaphor for life, symbolising the human condition. The power of puppetry lies in the audience’s imagination, as these lifeless objects become alive in their minds, expressing emotions and experiences.

Sharing her thoughts on the Manam Theatre Festival, she expresses, “We look forward to immersing ourselves in the city’s culture. This extended event offers more time and a broader audience. Despite not being familiar with the local scene, the prospect of reconnecting with Hyderabad after a long time excites us. The significance of such festivals lies in cultivating a continuous loop of people returning to theatre, fostering a theatre culture.”

Adishakti Laboratory for Theatre Arts & Research, Puducherry, a dynamic performance company dedicated to researching and reviving traditional and folk knowledge in various artistic forms, including theatre, dance, music, movement, and crafts, will be presenting two plays — Bali and Bhoomi.

Bali (an excerpt from the Indian epic Ramayana), written by Nimmy Raphel, is a retelling of the various events that led up to the battle between Bali and Ram, and eventually, the death of Bali; while Bhoomi, a loose adaptation of Bhoomirakshasa by well-known Malayalam writer Sara Joseph, explores issues of gender identity and violence through music and movement.

A glimpse from The Nights

When asked how they perceive the significance of retelling mythology and leveraging this medium to highlight broader social messages, Nimmy tells us, “We see myth as an allegorical expression of reality. It seems to us a knowledge which pours out poetically and metaphorically through a secret portal in the universe. This view presupposes that knowledge has a prior existence and often manifests itself in easily digestible symbols. And so, myth includes within it not only things of the past and of when it was created but also of future times. It resonates into the future and there is a wisdom which allows for contemporary intervention. The implication is that myth contains content which can be unpacked in the light of contemporary time, or for any possible future.”

The director of Adishakti, Vinay Kumar, who also played Devaralan in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan, expresses, “Hyderabad has become my most visited city in recent years, primarily due to Ponniyin Selvan and Project K shoots. From my initial visit to now, what resonates is the vibrant young energy of the city. By ‘young,’ I don’t just mean the youth; I refer to a city in evolution, wholeheartedly embracing diversity to emerge as a culturally stimulating hub, encompassing everything from food to performance arts. During our performance last year, it became evident that Hyderabad has the potential to be a cultural epicentre in India.”

Artistes of Biryani and Haleem in action

Actor, director and business coach Yuki Ellias from Dur Se Brothers, Mumbai, will be putting up two fantastic plays namely Elephant in the Room and The Far Post. Inspired by the world of Indian mythology, Elephant in the Room pays homage to Lord Ganapati, in this quirky and poignant reinterpretation of his story. It’s about a young boy, who has been given a new head — an elephant’s head. The Far Post, on the other hand, is the story of enemy soldiers, killed in battle, embarking on a journey into the afterlife. Yuki says, “Our team is thrilled about the upcoming performance in Hyderabad. While I have performed Elephant in the Room multiple times here, the excitement remains palpable. In Hyderabad, we relish exploring the city’s rich history, savouring its delectable cuisine, and immersing ourselves in the vibrant theatre festival atmosphere. Being part of such festivals is an honour as it provides an excellent platform for idea exchange.” Interestingly, the play will have elements of mask work, contemporary dance, puppetry and original music by the well-known Sikkimese band Sofiyum, the first-of-its-kind Lepcha folk fusion band based in Gangtok.

Regional voices

Founder of Hyderabad-based Curtain Call Theatre and theatre practitioner Surabhi Santhosh will be presenting a Telugu play — Petromax Panchayati. Set in a village, the play talks about life’s complexities. Beyond conventional love stories, it immerses the audience in human emotions, exploring the timeless struggle between right and wrong.

Santhosh, hailing from a family with a rich theatrical legacy, throws some light on the importance of promoting regional theatre. He explains, “Having been immersed in theatre for numerous years, I have observed that despite Hyderabad being a Telugu-speaking city, Telugu theatre was not as prominent. Hindi, English, and Dakhni plays were more prevalent. However, over the last five to six years, there has been a flourishing and evolving landscape for Telugu theatre. Being a part of this theatre festival provides a wonderful opportunity to showcase our work and the language in front of esteemed stalwarts.”

From Shakkar Ke Paanch Daane

Famous theatre artiste from the city and the founder of KissaGo and Rangbhoomi Spaces, Jay Jha will be presenting Shakkar Ke Paanch Dane. The play shows the protagonist, Rajkumar, who embarks on an unexpected journey, initially doubting his abilities. He says, “The Manam Theatre Festival stands as a commendable initiative set to propel the theatre community forward in Hyderabad. What sets it apart is its genuine commitment to disseminating art. With plays, interactions, and workshops scheduled across various venues, the festival ensures accessibility to a diverse audience, effectively spreading and promoting the essence of art to as many people as possible.”

Rs 300 onwards. November 24.

The festival will go on till December 17. At multiple venues (Rangbhoomi Spaces, Gachibowli, NIFT, HITEC city, District 150, Madhapur and MCR HRD, Jubilee Hills)

