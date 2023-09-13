Atul Satya Koushik’s ‘Chakravyuh’ starring Nitish Bharadwaj as Krishna to complete its 100th run in Mumbai

More than three decades have passed and we still reminisce about the time when people used to stop all their work to sit in front of a television, be it their own or neighbours’ to watch one of the most magnificent mythological dramas of all time, Mahabharata. For years, the legendary actor Nitish Bharadwaj, who played the iconic character of Krishna in the 1988 series, was worshipped by people with the belief that he was the walking divine idol on earth.

And now, the actor is about to captivate us in the same role of Lord Krishna in the 100th show of the spellbinding play ‘Chakravyuh’ in Mumbai this Sunday. Written and directed by Atul Satya Koushik, the production has been earlier performed at the Indian parliament, former Deputy Prime Minister of India L K Advani’s residence and has also received acclaim at some of the most renowned festivals of India.



Talking about the play, Atul Satya Koushik said, "Chakravyuh has been there in the Hindi theatre scene for a few years now and the show completing its 100th staging is definitely a happy and proud moment for all of us who are associated with the play in any capacity."



The play unfolds the thirteenth day of the Mahabharata’s great battle through Krishna’s perspective, also literarily known as the Bhagavad Geeta. Dissolving all doubts, myths, and misunderstandings, Krishna bestows upon the audience the eternal wisdom of Karma and explains how none can escape their respective Chakravyuhs of life. "Bhagavad Geeta is the most practical philosophy to become successful & happy at the same time. Chakravyuh is my medium of bringing Krishna’s Geeta to people’s lives," said actor Nitish Bharadwaj.

When: 17th September 2023 (Sunday) - 05:00 pm & 8:00 pm

Where: St. Andrew’s Auditorium, Bandra, Mumbai

Tickets available online.



