'OP1971: The Birth of Bangladesh', a tale depicting valor and resilience of Indian Armed Forces to be staged in Chennai

India will clock 77 years of independence this month. Many events in its history were significant in shaping the nation’s development and its relations with the neighbouring countries in the subcontinent. The independence of Bangladesh in 1971 is one such event that changed the shape of the subcontinent.
Set against the background of this significant era is the play OP1971: The Birth of Bangladesh. Curated by Major General Indrabalan (retired), and presented by The Good Deeds Club, this play will feature the retelling of the resilience and valour demonstrated by Army personnel throughout war-torn East Pakistan. We speak to the General to learn more about the plot of the play, the featured characters, their stories and the larger purpose of the same.
Talking about OP1971, Major General Indrabalan tells us, “The plot is primarily about how Bangladesh was created by India’s intervention in 1971. The play tries to give an overview of the 1971 Bangladesh war of liberation. The protagonist, Major Krish, a Vir Chakra recipient from Tamil Nadu, was fighting the war at the time.” He reveals that this character in the play is based on the real-life experiences of Colonel Krishnaswamy Vir Chakra VSM (retired). He then emphasises that the story is told through the lens of this character as he brings into the spotlight certain episodes of how he fought the war.
The General reveals that there will also be a second protagonist in the story — General Jacob, whose character will be sharing a powerful scene with the former Governor and the Army commander of East Pakistan at the time, AAK Niazi. This scene, says Major General Indrabalan, will be a highlight, as they are pitted against each other. Here’s when AAK Niazi, to his dismay, falls into a dilemma of whether to continue fighting or to surrender as the Indian Forces defeat Niazi’s forces.
“The climax will depict the scene where Major General Jacob approaches Lieutenant AAK Niazi and convinces him to surrender. The entire emotive journey of AAK Niazi, from the high point of the sure-shot defeat of the Indian Forces to the capitulation and surrender of his forces, is captured through a high-pitched dialogue,” says the General.
He also presents the fact that the larger purpose of the play is to “take India’s nobility to the world”. He mentions that the staging of this play is to bring to the greater attention of the younger generations about the Army’s glory and nobility not only during the war but also in how they dealt with its aftermath in the worn-torn land at the time.
Presented by The Good Deeds Club, a charity club founded by activist Apsara Reddy, this play will be an effort to bring to focus the courage and camaraderie displayed by India during the Indo-Pak war. Talking about the same, she expresses, “The high points of this war include the decisive victory of the Indian Armed Forces, the successful liberation of East Pakistan, and the unprecedented surrender of over 93,000 Pakistani soldiers.”
Apsara adds, “This play will also witness a significant donation made to war widows—not only those who have lost loved ones to gallantry but also those affected by natural calamities, suicide, and unexpected outcomes of war. It is an honour to share this tribute with our community and celebrate the spirit of our nation while supporting these resilient women.”
Free entry.
August 7, 5 pm onwards.
At The Music Academy, TTK Road.