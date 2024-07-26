Shraddha Theater’s latest play Kongai Thee reimagines the Tamil epic ‘Silappadhikaram’

How often does a Tamil epic play truly strike a chord? Shradha Theater group has masterfully re-imagined timeless tales from Tamil literature, transforming the grandeur and drama of classic epics into an electrifying theatrical experience.
Their latest production, Kongai Thee, by the acclaimed Indira Parthasarathy (fondly known as Ee Paa), brings to life the epic Silappadhikaram, one of Tamil literature’s five classical masterpieces. Directed by G Krishnamurthy, Kongai Thee delves into the psyches of Kannagi, Kovalan, and Madhavi, highlighting the oppressive gender power structures still relevant today. The play challenges us to
critically examine these structures and their profound consequences, blending classical roots with modern relevance in a compelling performance.
“Shraddha’s focus has always been on what the contemporary audience can take away from our works. We constantly explore what has changed over the centuries and what has not. This particular play presents the epic from a woman’s point of view,” says Swami, actor and associate director of the play.
This marks the theatre group’s third collaboration with Ee Paa’s work, and the team wanted it to be special as he turned 95 on July 10. The inaugural show was presented in a private setting to celebrate this milestone.
However, bringing an ancient tale to life posed its own set of challenges. With a core team of five people, it took about eight months of research to develop the script, considering the visualisation, language, and musical instruments to use.
“This epic is as old as humanity itself, and creating music for it was daunting, given the original source’s rich details about music, dance, and theatre of that time. Attempting to come up with something fitting was a significant task,” says Janani Venkateswaran, the play’s music composer.
Silappadhikaram stands out among epics as it focuses on the story of common folk, not kings and gods. While societal norms have evolved, the underlying oppressive nature and inequality have persisted for thousands of years. This is the core theme behind Kongai Thee.
“There’s an undercurrent of a psychologically unequal, yet socially equal relationship between Kovalan and Kannagi. Ee Paa delves into the psychological provocations that drove Kannagi’s actions,” Swami tells us.
He affirms that while the story and setting might be old, the questions it raises are very fresh, underlining its relevance even today. The play poses the question: Is what we call fate really synonymous with an individual’s character? Do we choose our fate based on our character?
