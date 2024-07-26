Shraddha Theater’s latest play Kongai Thee reimagines the Tamil epic ‘Silappadhikaram’

How often does a Tamil epic play truly strike a chord? Shradha Theater group has masterfully re-imagined timeless tales from Tamil literature, transforming the grandeur and drama of classic epics into an electrifying theatrical experience.

Their latest production, Kongai Thee, by the acclaimed Indira Parthasarathy (fondly known as Ee Paa), brings to life the epic Silappadhikaram, one of Tamil literature’s five classical masterpieces. Directed by G Krishnamurthy, Kongai Thee delves into the psyches of Kannagi, Kovalan, and Madhavi, highlighting the oppressive gender power structures still relevant today. The play challenges us to

critically examine these structures and their profound consequences, blending classical roots with modern relevance in a compelling performance.

“Shraddha’s focus has always been on what the contemporary audience can take away from our works. We constantly explore what has changed over the centuries and what has not. This particular play presents the epic from a woman’s point of view,” says Swami, actor and associate director of the play.

This marks the theatre group’s third collaboration with Ee Paa’s work, and the team wanted it to be special as he turned 95 on July 10. The inaugural show was presented in a private setting to celebrate this milestone.