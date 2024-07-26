‘Vaanavil Mansion’, a hilarious play with an intriguing plot is set to be staged this weekend in Chennai, director reveals more in our chat

Seven characters, One building, and one evening. As the plot thickens, stories converge and louder chuckles emerge. Abishek Srinivasan, writer-director of Vaanavil Mansion, elucidates on this further by teasing us with what is in store for the show this weekend.
The plot follows the events that involve the interactions between different characters, “each more relatable and hilarious than the last,” living in different rooms in the same building. “As the evening progresses, the boundaries between the rooms blur, leading to delightful interactions and comedic collisions that keep everyone engaged and entertained,” Abishek tells us. While comedy provides the base for Vaanavil Mansion, the story is not just all laugh and no heart. “The play explores themes of diversity and unity, showcasing a spectrum of personalities and life stories that reflect the vibrant colours of a rainbow, hence the name Vaanavil which means ‘rainbow’ in Tamil,” the director tells us.
Abishek further informs us about the intensive and productive rehearsals that have been ongoing in the days leading up to the show. He mentions the commitment of the cast while also sharing that each session presented newer energy and refinement in their performance. Highlighting a memorable instance, he says, “The entire team spontaneously improvised a scene that was so funny and natural, that it ended up being incorporated into the final script. This moment highlighted the chemistry and creativity of the actors, which we believe will shine through on stage.”
With a story that banks heavily on the interaction between its characters, it is expected that some traits often rub off on the actors playing them. Abishek says that he has observed the same with his cast. “They’ve found parallels between their personalities and those of their roles, which has allowed them to bring depth to their performances,” he shares, adding “This synergy has helped in getting the meter and rhythm of the dialogues just right, enhancing the overall flow of the play.” Expect twists and turns with unexpected developments and surprises. Abishek assures us that the narrative is sure to remain dynamic and engaging throughout as the story ultimately pays off with its intricate and interwoven singular stories.
Cast members include, Sahana Sundar, Kavin DM, Jeeva Balachandran,Kiran ravan, Balakrishnan, Raghu raman, and Namrithakalai
Tickets at INR 299.
July 28, 4.30 pm & 6.30 pm.
At Medai - The Stage, Alwarpet.