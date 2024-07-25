Check out Nirdigantha: Prakash Raj's labour of love in Srirangapatna

Prakash Raj’s Nirdigantha is training and polishing theatre artistes to be more relevant to needs of society as it is today. Tucked away in rural Srirangapatna, a short ride from Mysuru, but still quite the distance from an urban area — this space aims to hone artistes for the future. Recently, Nirdigantha celebrated its first anniversary!

Through their various workshops, performances and collaborations, the centre has supported a number of artistes, allowing them to work on their their craft and gain visibility. Join us for a comprehensive tour of the property.