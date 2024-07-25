Celebs & Entertainment
Check out Nirdigantha: Prakash Raj's labour of love in Srirangapatna
Join us as Nirdigantha team member Shalom Sannutha takes Indulge on a comprehensive tour of the property she now calls home
Prakash Raj’s Nirdigantha is training and polishing theatre artistes to be more relevant to needs of society as it is today. Tucked away in rural Srirangapatna, a short ride from Mysuru, but still quite the distance from an urban area — this space aims to hone artistes for the future. Recently, Nirdigantha celebrated its first anniversary!
Through their various workshops, performances and collaborations, the centre has supported a number of artistes, allowing them to work on their their craft and gain visibility. Join us for a comprehensive tour of the property.