Beyond the myth: This play by V Balakrishnan in Bengaluru explores the idea of love

This upcoming production by Theatre Nisha is based on the myth of Ekashringa, who is a human with a horn on his head. It is said that if he steps onto land, he brings rain with him. The land of Anga hasn’t received rain for a long time and Ekashringa is brought there to solve the problem. The myth ends with the land of Anga receiving rains. But V Balakrishnan, director of the play, picks up the story from there and we get chatty with him to understand what he does with the story in the play.
What can the audience expect from the play?
The play is about Ekashringa. The king of Anga wants Ekashringa to step into that land so that it will start raining. His father has made sure that Ekashringa never comes in contact with a female. So he has no idea of women or even female birds and animals. The deal is to send a woman to seduce him and bring him to Anga. He is seduced by a courtesan and brought to the land and it starts raining. That’s where the myth ends. But I have taken the story forward. So, the rains start but it doesn’t stop. The city that was once facing a drought is now facing a flood and the reason for that is not known to people and the king wants to figure out why and bring an end to it.
Where did the inspiration for the play come from?
There were two aspects to it. One was the fact that, in Scenes from the play the myth, we are not able to figure out what happens to the courtesan. She suddenly vanishes. The second inspiration is a painting that I was exploring, which was based on a poem. That poem is about a person who is down on luck and he has taken all his money and wants to spend it on a night of complete fun. So, I mixed these two stories together and that’s the premise of the play.
What’s next?
Following our performance here, we will be back in Chennai next weekend. We are opening a new play titled Exit Wounds. After a month or so, we will attempt to bring it to Bengaluru, as well.
