Beyond the myth: This play by V Balakrishnan in Bengaluru explores the idea of love

Where did the inspiration for the play come from?

There were two aspects to it. One was the fact that, in Scenes from the play the myth, we are not able to figure out what happens to the courtesan. She suddenly vanishes. The second inspiration is a painting that I was exploring, which was based on a poem. That poem is about a person who is down on luck and he has taken all his money and wants to spend it on a night of complete fun. So, I mixed these two stories together and that’s the premise of the play.