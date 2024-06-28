Juggling jaunts: Alchemy Theatre Society brings back one of their most loved plays, this weekend

There is a saying that to hide a lie, you have to lie a thousand times. And that is pretty much the case in the life of Joginder Pal Singh, the protagonist of the play Marry Go Round, a production by Bengaluru-based Alchemy Theatre Society. The story is of a taxi driver who juggles his life with two wives in two different homes. But as you expect, things take a twist and everything goes haywire. The play has been directed by Hitesh Verma and Varshiki Jethwani and Hitesh lets us in on everything you need to know about the production.
“This is a comedy play and it revolves around the double life of this person called Joginder Pal Singh. He has two wives and both are unaware of the other. One day Joginder meets with an accident. Since he maintains a very tight schedule to maintain his double life, his wives never get suspicious. But the accident messes up his schedule. A police enquiry starts on the accident and they get to know that the address given to the police and the one given at the hospital are two different ones. From there Joginder keeps on lying and lying and lying, which leads to a comedy of errors,” begins Hitesh.
Talking about the inspiration for the play, Hitesh tells us that they took cues from multiple movies like Garam Masala and Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon. The play has been performed four times in Bengaluru before and Hitesh proudly tells us that every time they performed it, the response has been ‘awesome.’ That’s why they decided to bring back the play.
We end our conversation asking Hitesh what’s next for Alchemy Theatre Society. “We are currently doing a workshop and there are around eight to 10 participants in it. Each of them will be performing a 10 minute mono act. We have called it Spotlight Stories. This will be taking place on July 21 at Vyoma Artspace and Studio Theatre in JP Nagar,” says Hitesh, signing off.
INR 400. June 29 and 30, 3.30 pm and 7.30 pm. At Jagriti Theatre, Whitefield.
