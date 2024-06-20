The second edition of Shensemble brings fresh talents and stories, some funny, others hard-hitting

When brave women come together to create stories, the stage is set for magic to unfold. The second edition of Poochu's Productions Shensemble will see 40 women across age groups and from diverse backgrounds share stories by all female playwrights. There are new stories across genres — some funny, some hard-hitting, written and directed by fresh talent. “There are seven plays of about 15 minutes each. A lot of the people who are performing this time have actually pushed themselves out of their comfort zone to give this a shot and write their scripts, which is something very special,” says Dakshana Rajaram, curator of the show.

For the second edition, the team made an effort to steer away from including directors from last time, “because there’s so much talent that I felt like let me just push it and reach out to other people who were not a part of the first edition. The six directors from the first edition have, of course, kick-started the Shensemble alumni and the seven from the second edition will soon join them. So, you see, it’s getting bigger and better. Last time, we had about 20 people involved, including the cast and crew; this time we have 40!” says an excited Dakshana.