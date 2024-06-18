Daniel Radcliffe wins his first Tony Award for his performance in the Broadway show ‘Merrily We Roll Along’

A wave of emotion washed over Daniel Radcliffe as he accepted his first Tony Award for Best Featured Actor in a Musical. The prestigious award recognised his captivating performance in the Broadway production of Merrily We Roll Along.
Fighting back tears, Daniel expressed his gratitude. “I’m going to talk fast and try not to cry," he began. “Thank you so much to our cast, everybody on that stage. It’s an honour to be there with you every single night. I will miss it so much.”
His voice filled with affection, he addressed his co-stars Jonathan Groff and Lindsay Mendez. “Speaking of missing things,” he said, “Jonathan, Lindsay, I will miss you so much. I don't really have to act in this show, I just have to look at you and feel everything I want to feel. I will never have it this good again.”
The Tony Award ceremony marked a significant milestone for Daniel, not just for the win itself, but also for the reflection it offered on his career trajectory. In the press room, he spoke candidly about his life after Harry Potter.
“When I finished [Harry Potter], I had no idea what my career was going to be. I'd already started doing some stage stuff, but I didn't know what the future held at all. To have had the last year playing Weird Al [in the film Weird: The Al Yankovic Story] and also Merrily We Roll Along, it's been awesome. Playing one character for a very long time builds up anxiety, like, 'Do as many things as you possibly can.' So yeah, I'm doing that right now.”
At 34, Daniel carries the enduring legacy of Harry Potter. However, his Tony win underscores his unwavering commitment to artistic growth. It’s a testament to his successful transformation from a beloved child star to a critically acclaimed adult actor who thrives on diverse theatrical challenges.