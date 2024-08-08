‘Exit Wounds’ is inspired by the pain and angst that V Balakrishnan has carried for 25 long years...

Twenty-five years ago, while studying at the National School of Drama, eminent theatre artiste V Balakrishnan and his friends encountered an incident that stayed with him until he was able to pour it all out in a way only he can — by penning a play — Exit Wounds — based on the experience. But is there really an exit from wounds?

“There was an accident in one of our physical classes when a classmate fell down from a height of two feet, and injured his spine. We rushed him to the Safdarjung Hospital. He had completely become paralysed, neck down. For the next two months, he was in the ICU, and then, unfortunately, he passed away,” shares Balakrishnan.

The hospital allowed only two people at a time to visit the patient, so Bala tells us that they would take turns as attenders. “What I remember is that outside the ICU, there is a space like a waiting area, but slowly it gets transformed into a place where people also sleep and start communing with each other. Relationships get formed. Everyone there has somebody inside with different stories. I remember there was a girl who had consumed poison, and there was someone else who had some other accident. Some are there for a few days, others are there for months… So this whole experience of those two months stayed with me and that is what triggered this play, especially the first half; the second half is, of course, imagination,” Bala opens up.

Written, designed and directed by Balakrishnan, Exit Wounds is the winner of the Samhita Manch Award 2023 — English Category.