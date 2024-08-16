Ahead of the staging of Tamil play, ‘Kindhan Charithiram’, this weekend in Chennai, we talk to cast member Maya S Krishnan

Since its conceptualisation in 2017, Kindhan Charithiram has been performed across various locations within Tamil Nadu and beyond. With its minimalistic setting and a restricted number of cast members, this play is a lively depiction of human interactions, with characters comically interacting with each other. Adding to this, it is also a musical tale, with these animated characters revealing more about the plot as it progresses.
The cast members, including thespians Maya S Krishnan, David Solomon, and Dharani Dharan, will play multiple roles among themselves as the plot progresses, making it a great opportunity for the audience to experience their acting and musical prowess. Ahead of its 48th and 49th stagings, we rope in film and theatre actress, television personality, and cast member Maya for a chat around the same.
Without giving away much, Maya first briefly introduces the premise to us. “It is about this boy, Kindhan. The play explores his life, the choices he makes, and the various situations he ends up in. Kindhan then meets a set of people who help him transition to the next stage of his life. Another aspect that is focused on, is how MGR has had an impact on Kindhan since his childhood.
MGR’s impact is studied beyond his image as a politician. The play focuses on him as an individual and his motivational songs. Kindhan’s life revolves around how MGR looked at the same as well as his stardom,” she says. We also learn from Maya that the play touches upon the experiences of an orphan. The story explores themes of loneliness and alienation through this lens. The philosophical goal that it aims to achieve, as she tells us, is to express that there will always be a strong sense of community for those who feel alone.
Tickets start at INR 250. August 18, 4 pm & 8 pm onwards. At Medai - The Stage, Alwarpet.