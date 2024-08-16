Marathi drama ‘Shri Tashi Sau’ deals with relationship issues faced by almost all couples
Shri Tashi Sau, literally translated to ‘like wife, like husband’, is a Marathi drama presented by Soham Theatre, written by Yogesh Soman and directed by Suhas Barve. Being performed in Hyderabad for the first time, this story is about a couple who go to court seeking a divorce. Having visited the court before for the same reasons, they land up there again with added charges pressed against each other. Unknowingly, they land up in court on a holiday, and in the waiting room, they start having a conversation about accusations against each other.
The conversation takes them into a flashback about their 12th marriage anniversary, and some of the hardships they had faced together. Some memories are reminisced, and some are quarrelled upon. The play is set in the 90s, in Pune, in a middleclass family. “There are multiple references of Ratnagiri, kokam sharbat, Konkan, and locally grown jackfruit to establish the setting of the play,” says actor-director Suhas Barve, who is playing the male protagonist.
Through melodrama and humour, this play talks about relationship issues faced by almost all couples. Suhas says, “People these days are attracted to wedding celebrations, and not a marriage, which requires sacrifices and commitment.” Whether the couple is 15 years into their marriage, or just dating, the small elements of drama and humour, and the problems faced by the couple will appeal to all ages. The constant nagging, and the irony of them landing up on a holiday despite being well aware of court proceedings, create a melodramatic effect. Small elements of humour are created by emphasising the forgetful nature of the husband, and the constant fight on trivial issues.
“The character of Karanik, the wife, is a lot like who I am in real life, like a jackfruit, hard from outside and soft from the inside. We have portrayed the empowered, modern working woman who has to juggle between work and family which may often create ripples in the marriage,” says Swapnil Paranjpe, the actor playing the female lead.
Despite multiple visits to the court and a long, emotional conversation in the waiting room, the couple end up in the same situation a few weeks later, but with a few more accusations added to their long lists.
Do they get divorced? Watch the play to find out what happens.
Tickets at INR 200.
August 17, 8 pm.
At Lamakaan, Banjara Hills.
Story Ananya Mehta