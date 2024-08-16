Marathi drama ‘Shri Tashi Sau’ deals with relationship issues faced by almost all couples

Shri Tashi Sau, literally translated to ‘like wife, like husband’, is a Marathi drama presented by Soham Theatre, written by Yogesh Soman and directed by Suhas Barve. Being performed in Hyderabad for the first time, this story is about a couple who go to court seeking a divorce. Having visited the court before for the same reasons, they land up there again with added charges pressed against each other. Unknowingly, they land up in court on a holiday, and in the waiting room, they start having a conversation about accusations against each other.

The conversation takes them into a flashback about their 12th marriage anniversary, and some of the hardships they had faced together. Some memories are reminisced, and some are quarrelled upon. The play is set in the 90s, in Pune, in a middleclass family. “There are multiple references of Ratnagiri, kokam sharbat, Konkan, and locally grown jackfruit to establish the setting of the play,” says actor-director Suhas Barve, who is playing the male protagonist.