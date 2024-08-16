Venus Theatre Group’s ‘Ilhaam’ is inspired by Manav Kaul’s play by the same name

Witnessing live theatre is an activity that allows deep human connection. Hoping for that, Venus Theatre Group from Mumbai brings Ilhaam, a revelation about human nature that sheds light on the journey of a man towards enlightenment. As an adaptation of a timeless play Ilhaam by Manav Kaul, the group brings their unique vision to make it their own.

The story of a simple man, on a path towards the revelation of life and death, is steeped in contemplativeness, which makes the story not so simple anymore. As a production for a cancer fundraiser, director Hemendra Singh recalls the group’s motivation to bring this production. “People who go through certain issues like cancer feel close to what death can be, that they come to this realisation that nothing matters except how you want to live your life, which is also the message given in Ilhaam.”

While it is a production that will have you on the edge of your seat trying to figure out where and how the story goes, some elements are connected to the nostalgia of the younger days to keep the story relevant. The group made multiple changes to the original, such as changing the narrative structure of the play as well as letting the actors design their character arcs.