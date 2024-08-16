To celebrate Madras Day, the Environmental Foundation of India is all set to present its 185th staging of ‘Nalla Madras’ this weekend in Chennai
With Madras Day right around the corner, the city is preparing to celebrate its distinctive identity in different ways. Amidst all this, the Environmental Foundation of India (EFI) is set to bring back its iconic street play production of Nalla Madras.
This street play, consisting of EFI staff and volunteers as actors, will bring into the spotlight various social issues about the ecological concerns of the city. Ahead of its staging this weekend, we talk to environmental activist, EFI founder, and curator of this street play, Arun Krishnamurthy, to learn more. Excerpts from our chat:
Tell us about this Nalla Madras presentation. How will it be different from previous years?
This is the 160-second staging of Nalla Madras and has been performed for the last 11 years. This year, it’s going to talk a lot about species-specific stories. For example, it’ll explore the stories about Olive Ridley sea turtles, and blackbucks of Chennai. There will also be much more emphasis given to the rivers, marshes, and even the birds that inhabit Chennai. It will be all about the city’s natural heritage.
Over the years that this play has been presented, what have you observed about the audience’s response?
As part of the audience reactions, we have always witnessed a welcoming and warm response. People have even sung along during the play. Many have approached us afterward, asking how they can be a part of it. Almost everybody and anybody can be a part of it because it’s a group effort and does not require professional actors mandatorily. The play’s premise remains hard-hitting yet entertaining, inducing emotional reactions from the audience.
How important and effective has the art form of street play been in social communication?
In the age of social media, street theatre grabs your attention for a prolonged period of time, and keeps you away from a digital device. Actors can be seen popping up from nowhere, reaching out to you. When employed through street theatre, we have observed that environmental messaging is always more engaging.
Are these performances regularly rehearsed or are they improvised?
It’s a combination of both. There are regular rehearsals held, but improvisation is the key to a successful staging. Changes are also made based on audience reactions during different moments of the play.