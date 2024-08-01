Dine amongst your favourite movie scenes at Chennai's new restobar

Soon, it was showtime! We are talking about the ultimate star of the evening, food, curated by ‘Mad Chef’ Koushik. The cocktails and mocktails stormed the scene first. We were quite enamoured by the Peacock Nada, a refreshing green apple drink with a tropical twist. The mocktail looked as beguiling as a peacock train, and we were mighty impressed by its enchanting look and its distinctive flavour, which had a dash of spice. And what’s a drink without a Superstar touch at a cinema-themed restobar? Nu Kaavalaiya, an effervescent rum-based cocktail charged with a blend of earthy turmeric and the sweetness of pineapple, made our hearts feel housefull. The bartender further honoured us by making a whisky-based cocktail, which he christened Indru poi naalai vaa on the spot, named after the popular movie, was quite refreshing.

Among the starters, Vazhakkai nachos, sliced raw plantain nachos served with tangy mango salsa, turned out to be the delightful 'onscreen' pair. As we scooped out the sweet, tangy, and chunky mango salsa with the crispy banana nachos, we realised that this was only the trailer! The creamy curry Pesto Potatoes, baby potatoes infused in a South Indian-style pesto made with curry leaves, were incredibly flavourful and quite addictive. It packed in quite a few flavours and we were not complaining.

We then dove into the flavours of Andhra with the spicy Mirapakaya muttai, fried egg tossed in Andhra style sauce with green chillies. Though the spicy flavoured egg was a treat in itself, the interesting addition was the crunchiness, courtesy of the kaara boondi topping. Yet another delicacy based on chilli was the scrumptious Mirpakaya chicken burger, a juicy chicken made with a spicy marinade served with fries and salad.